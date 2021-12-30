12/30/2021 at 14:00 CET

JR Esquinas, .

A neighbor who has heard several of the shots from the assault rifle AK-47 used against the Police by the man wanted for the sexist crime in Elche during his entrenchment with hostages, he thought at first that they were firecrackers thrown in the middle of the morning.

This woman, who lives in a home close to the scene of the events, has reported that heard three shots as well as screams from inside the house where the alleged male chauvinist murderer was holding three women and one man.

According to this account, the detainee shouted at 5:30 a.m. that he wanted to see “his daughter” while another person replied from the inside that if the Police caught him I could only do it from jail.

The neighbor has indicated that she has seen through her window a numerous police deployment that has ended with the arrest of the individual, of which he is “glad” after learning that he was the man wanted for supposedly murdering with a gunshot in your head last Christmas day to your partner, a 25-year-old Paraguayan girl who orphans a 10-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

Another neighbor on this avenue in the Carrús de Elche neighborhood has also commented to the media that he saw how the detainee, handcuffed, was introduced into a police car around 5.30, and that there were many policemen, both uniformed and plainclothes agents.

Rosa, a neighbor of the building where Yolanda’s alleged murderer was arrested this morning, has assured that mistook the gunshots for a container lid falling off. “How were we going to imagine that this man was there ?, she wondered this morning surrounded by journalists. The building on Ausías March street in Elche, in the Carrús neighborhood, where he was arrested after a shooting with the police at him. supposed murderer, had at least two empty floors. The agents have managed to evacuate the four people who were being held against their will before negotiating their surrender, although there have been a series of shots that police officials will clarify in a appearance this Thursday at the Police Station.

In the early hours of the morning, only three neighbors have accessed the apartment block and the expectation was maximum at the doors of the building, since a good part of the residents of the area assure this newspaper that they have not heard any suspicious noise during the night, despite the shooting. But nevertheless, yes there are those who heard screams, as in the case of Tomas Moya Cruz, who lives right across the street from where the alleged murderer barricaded himself. “I heard noise tonight, several screams, and then the shots I thought were rockets“, he points out.

“I never would have imagined that he was so close to us“said Saira Venté, who lives on the same block, and who was very surprised looking at the police deployment because she claims she had not felt any noise. This was the most repeated phrase this morning in the vicinity of Avenida de la Libertad.

“I wouldn’t have thought he would come here, we thought he was hiding in the neighborhood,” explained Mari Carmen, a neighbor of Los Palmerales, where the murder took place. This resident indicates that she knew the alleged murderer since he was little, although she had no relationship with him, she knew him from seeing him in the neighborhood. “This neighbor assures that his behavior was becoming more and more violent and he takes the opportunity to denounce the situation that they live in Los Palmerales, where he says that neighborhood coexistence has worsened.

Other neighbors claimed that they heard noises all night, although the National Police acted with all secrecy.

At this time the neighborhood is full of neighbors and agents who go up and down the house. Several people, supposedly those who were held in the building, have been taken to the General Hospital of Elche and later to the Police Station where they will testify for these events. At the moment, it is unknown if there are more detainees, although some sources suggest that the arrested man has been able to evade for three days lto the National Police with some kind of help because they have not left the city.

The presence of the agents in the house could try to establish what he has done during this time.

Young Yolanda was shot in the head at close range. According to the preliminary forensic report, with a handgun, probably tampered with, and a 9mm bullet. The murderer fled the scene of the crime, although some sources suggest that, at first, he tried to turn himself in. The Police will probably explain these facts in a few minutes. For three days he has been in hiding and has been shot at by officers, as assured by the Subdelegation of the Government. Since the agents found out where he was hiding, in the home of his ex-partner, with whom he has an 18-month-old son, they surrounded the property, located on Ausías March street, in Elche, in the middle of the Carrús neighborhood, knowing that several people were being held inside.