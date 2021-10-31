10/31/2021 at 11:35 am CET

EP

The person arrested for the murder of the nine-year-old minor from Lardero (La Rioja) has just been brought to justice. The proceedings and the alleged perpetrator of the events have been delivered in the Examining Court number 2 of Logroño, as reported by the Civil Guard.

The Civil Guard of La Rioja has transferred the alleged murderer of the nine-year-old Lardero from the barracks – where he had been since last Thursday – to the courts of Logroño where, presumably, he will give a statement in the next few hours. The alleged murderer of the minor has left at around 10.30 am inside a Civil Guard car escorted by another vehicle on the way to the Courts.

The facts

Last Thursday a man was arrested after the death of a 9-year-old boy in Lardero (La Rioja). The events took place around 8:25 p.m. on Thursday when a call was received through 112 stating the disappearance of the minor, near Villa Patro. In addition, and according to witnesses, they manifested how “a man took the child by deceit.”

Subsequently, the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Lardero went to the place and, a few minutes later, the Civil Guard patrol of Villamediana gave notice and called for an ambulance. “upon finding the minor in a very serious and unconscious condition with a male” inside a portal of the town.

Once the ambulance arrived at the scene they tried to revive the minor without success and dying at the scene. At this time.

After learning of the event, numerous residents of the town went to the vicinity of said Lardero neighborhood where the tension that was growing every minute was evident and, when the police car allegedly left the scene with the detainee inside, numerous insults and shouts were heard against the alleged murderer.

Finally, the work of the State Security Forces and Bodies avoided more serious situations and the detainee left the garage of the building where the events took place in a police vehicle.

The detainee

The detainee is a 54-year-old man, a resident of Lardero, and with history of sexual assault in 1993, for which he was sentenced to seven years in prison, and for murder and sexual assault, in August 1998, sentenced to 20 years and 10 years, respectively.

In 2020, as confirmed by the Government Delegation, he was transferred from another prison to the Logroño Penitentiary Center and He was paroled on April 8, 2020. The sentence expired on August 17, 2023.

For its part, the Government Delegation has wanted to specify the information that has appeared on social networks about the complaint of a similar incident in the police.

At this point, they explain, dated October 25, 2021, It is reported to the Civil Guard at the Villamediana de Iregua Post that at the Villa Patro de Lardero School uA boy invited a girl to go play with his daughter, to which she did not agree. The data provided in the complaint They did not allow the author to be identified or linked to the person arrested this Saturday and there are no other similar facts.