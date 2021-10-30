10/30/2021 at 2:23 PM CEST

EP

The detainee for the crime of a nine-year-old boy in the Riojan town of Lardero enjoyed 39 “uneventful” permits as of 2013, when he had already served 15 years of his sentence for the murder and sexual assault of the man known as ‘real estate crime’ occurred in 1998 and another sexual assault in 1993, as reported to Europa Press prison sources.

In addition, in 2020 the Treatment Board of the El Dueso prison, in Cantabria, decided by majority that it was better for him to continue in second degree or ordinary regimen, but appealed to the directive center of the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions.

The body dependent on the Ministry of the Interior decided in February of last year in favor of the progression to third degree or open regimen, taking into account his favorable prison and treatment evolution and other aspects such as that he had complied with the three quarters of the sentence.

Previously, Penitentiary Institutions had delayed his progression to third grade for three years by applying the “precautionary principle”, And this despite the fact that the inmate had served three-quarters of the sentence in 2017, according to the aforementioned prison sources.

Judge’s decision in April 2020

The decision of the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions was endorsed two months later, in April 2020, by the judge of prison surveillance of La Rioja, since he was transferred from the prison of El Dueso to that of Logroño. The Prosecutor’s Office did not oppose this judicial decision in favor of his progression in grade, so conditional release was authorized.

The cited prison sources point out that the parole of Francisco Javier Almeida López de Castro, 54, It implied the monitoring applied in this type of cases, based on the evaluation of the rules of conduct and the efforts for their social and labor reintegration.

The crime of the nine-year-old boy in Lardero has generated a strong shock because the author is an ex-convict sentenced to 30 years for the ‘crime of real estate’, since he killed a woman agent of a company with which he previously met to see a house. In addition, he was sentenced to another seven years for a previous sexual assault, in 1993. He served a cumulative 25-year sentence, which would expire completely in 2023.

Lardero’s neighbors they have complained that they had experienced previous episodes in which the man arrested for killing the nine-year-old boy last Thursday tried to deceive other minors. The Organic Unit of Judicial Police of the Civil Guard in La Rioja has taken charge of the investigation, conducting an inspection of the arrest’s home before they are brought to justice.