The alleged murderer of the 9-year-old boy from Lardero (La Rioja), Francisco Javier Almeida, will be transferred to Segovia Penitentiary Center, as confirmed by the Government Sub-delegation. Almeida, 54, has been in prison in Logroño since last Sunday, following the decision of the head of the Examining Court number 2 of Logroño, which decreed prison without bail for an alleged crime of murder.

Penitentiary Institutions has decided to carry out the transfer of Francisco Javier Almeida to another penitentiary center, from the Logroño prison and it will be at Perogordo Penitentiary Center, in Segovia. The Government Subdelegation in this province confirmed the news but not when the transfer of the alleged murderer of little Alex, 9 years old, will take place.

Almeida has been in prison for several days, where he remains isolated 24 hours, guarded through a glass partition by another inmate and subjected to anti-suicide protocol. The national media also echoed the ten day quarantine that the prisoner had to go through the COVID protocol. The 9-year-old boy's death caused a great commotion in the Rioja municipality of Lardero and throughout Spain. His alleged murderer had been released from prison, from the same Logroño prison, in April of last year. He had also been in the prison of The Dueso for the sexual assault and death of a real estate agent in 1998.

