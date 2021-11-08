11/08/2021 at 4:11 PM CET

The judge has put in freedom without measures, as investigated for a crime of animal abuse, to the detainee this Saturday for being the alleged person responsible for try to kill dogs with baits with pins in Ourense. MA, 45 years old and a bus driver, spent this Sunday at the disposal of the investigating court number 3 and took advantage of his right not to testify. After decreeing his freedom, the court was held back at 2.

Material seized from the accused. |

The man was arrested by a joint operation of Seprona, the National Police of Ourense and the Local Police as the main accused of the animal murder attempts that were made for years in the city of Ourense and that it cost at least two dogs their lives.

Police officers they arrested him “red-handed” when he intended to leave more baits with pins in the O Vinteún area. Police sources point out that “he did not like dogs at all & rdquor ;. That hatred of dogs, which was evident in social networks and was not hidden, was one of the reasons why the investigation focused on him. “He even criticized the financial support for the kennel in his networks,” say police sources.

The pins that the defendant allegedly inserted into the baits. |

Another of the tests that focused the investigation on the alleged dog abuser were the video surveillance cameras where the profile that handled the police operation coincided with MA in terms of the physical and the clothes that he was wearing. Hatred of dogs was shown every time he went out with the intention of undermining the integrity of the dogs.

Presumably it acted throughout the city, from the area of ​​the Jardín del Posío to the Pino, but its main focus of action was the area of ​​the Bridge where several representatives of the Association of Dogs and Pets of Ourense (APMOU) lived, who were the first to report the baits with pins to the Local Police and encouraged other people to do so to put the facts before the State security forces and bodies. In addition, in recent months he put several baits in the dog park, where one of the cases ate several and swallowed 20 pins. The dog had to be operated on urgently at a veterinary clinic in the capital.

The chorizo ​​baits with pins used. |

“It wasn’t easy & rdquor;

The police operation ruled out several suspects and for months they focused on MA, however following in his footsteps was not easy. Police officers point out that “it was not easy to catch him in the act & rdquor ;. The monitoring of the alleged abuser was not continuous and was “Quite careful with his movements & rdquor; as they stand out from the operation.

As explained to FARO, a newspaper belonging to the same communication group as this medium, he is a middle-aged man, approximately 50 years old, with features “Antisocial & rdquor ;, with a “Lonely life & rdquor; and his professional dedication is to be a bus driver in the province of Ourense.