In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a smartwatch but the advanced models seem too expensive, Amazfit sells a very competitive one at a somewhat more accessible price.

There are many brands that sell cheap smart watches, although they are not all the same. Many sell “white label” models whose performance is discreet at best and which mainly suffer from very low capacity batteries.

If you want a smartwatch that is inexpensive but also complete, right now there is an almost unbeatable option on the table: the Amazfit Bip U, which costs 44 euros at Amazon and slightly less (38 euros) at AliExpress Plaza.

This smartwatch has a color screen, a good battery life and a heart rate sensor. In addition, it also measures data such as SpO2.

Both stores offer more or less the same conditions: free shipping from Spain. In the case of Plaza, we are talking about the version of AliExpress that has its warehouse in Spain, so in a maximum of five days you will have your purchase at home without further delay and without going through customs, so there will be no surprises.

Amazon has a somewhat faster shipping, especially if you have an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t have it, you can take advantage and sign up now.

The characteristics of the Amazfit Bip U are quite good. For example, it has a battery that runs smoothly in nine days, a figure that far exceeds what most cheap smartwatches offer.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

In addition, it quantifies up to 60 different sports, including the usual ones such as running, cycling or fitness. One of the few drawbacks that can be put is that since it does not have its own GPS, it uses the one on the mobile.

A not inconsiderable element for a watch that does not even reach 40 euros is that it has a measurement of SpO2, that is, the amount of oxygen in the blood. More and more smartwatches and even smartbands incorporate this option, which allows us to know at all times the status of your cardiovascular system.

Obviously there are better smartwatches, the top in the sector, although their prices are much higher than those of the Amazfit Bip U.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.