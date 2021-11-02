In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It has only been on sale for a few weeks, so here is a good chance to get this great smartwatch for less than 150 euros.

The new Amazfit GTR 3 It has everything we ask of a smarwatch: elegant and discreet design, check of the main vital signs, monitoring of more than 150 activities, and a battery that you can forget about a month.

You can get the new Amazfit GTR 3 watch with GPS for only 149.9 euros on Amazon, with free shipping in 48 hours.

It is a smartwatch with a 1.39-inch 60Hz AMOLED display, always on, which allows you to see the results comfortably, without straining your eyes.

Pressing a single button checks heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level, and respiratory rate, to obtain results in as little as 45 seconds.

It also monitors the quality of sleep and breathing, to detect apneas.

Monitor more than 150 different sports, and not only offers standard data such as steps traveled or distance. It also shows maximal oxygen uptake (VO2 max), complete recovery time, training load, and training effect.

Also has Gps, in addition to GLONASS, Galileo, BDS and QZSS, to show the location or follow routes. AND It is waterproof and submersible up to 5 meters.

Along with sports or health functions, it has music storage and playback, hands-free phone calls thanks to the integrated microphone and speaker, notifications, and use of apps.

Also has Integrated Alexa, which means you can give voice commands even without an internet connection.

Despite these advanced features and the always-on screen, the battery lasts no less than 21 days.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.