The Amazon rainforest is in “code red & rdquor; and only by slowing down its devastation will it prevent it from reaching a “catastrophic & rdquor; of no return in the next few yearsHundreds of scientists alerted this Friday at COP26.

If the current high rates of deforestation, soil degradation and fires that have been recorded in recent years continue, the largest tropical rainforest on the planet could reach that tipping point before 2050, lose up to 70% of its native vegetation and become a practically desert area.

The alarm was raised by the Scientific Panel of the Amazon (SPA, in its acronym in English), made up of more than 200 experts from around the world and that this Friday presented the results of a comprehensive evaluation carried out in that jungle.

According to the Brazilian scientist Carlos Nobre, co-president of SPA, the most sensitive areas to reach the point of no return in this biome are located towards the south of the Amazon, from Bolivia to the Atlantic Ocean, passing through the Brazilian states of Rondonia, Mato Grosso and Pará.

As he explained to ., it is an area of ​​more than two million square kilometers – almost a third of the entire Amazon and an area equivalent to the size of Mexico – where large parts of the jungle became a source of carbon dioxide emissions. carbon (CO2) in the last ten years, contrary to what happens in most of this biome, which functions as a carbon sink.

This is because, in that region of the ecosystem, the dry season has extended by almost a month in the last two decades, causing an increase in temperature and the consequent decrease in rainfall.

For this expert in global warming, climate change has weakened the rainforest, which is losing its ability to recycle water, increasing fires and killing typical humid climate vegetation, a process that if not stopped can turn into a “catastrophe & rdquor; .

“The forest stores, below and above the ground, between 150,000 and 200,000 million tons of carbon. If the tipping point is passed, and this can happen in twenty to thirty years, between 60% and 70% of the forest is likely to be transformed into a degraded ecosystem& rdquor ;, alerted.

It is urgent to restore the forest and encourage the bioeconomy

The Amazon basin and its biome occupy northern South America and spans eight countries (Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, Guyana, and Suriname), plus French Guiana, which is a French overseas department.

The devastation of the jungle, together with the climatic changes, has in check this ecosystem, which houses 10% of the world’s flora and fauna, which plays a fundamental role in climate regulation and where about 47 million people live, of which 2.2 million indigenous people.

For the experts of the Panel, the intentions cannot remain on paper. It is imperative to “act now & rdquor ;, put an immediate stop to the devastation In areas that are approaching the point of no return, set the goal of zero deforestation by 2030 and implement effective control policies against environmental crimes that promote this problem, such as the illegal timber trade and illegal mining.

Among the main recommendations of the Panel are restore the vast areas that have been devastated with species typical of the Amazon flora and accelerate the natural regeneration of the forest.

It is also urgent to encourage the development of this ecosystem by promoting bioeconomy actions, such as the sustainable exploitation of fruits and medicinal plants typical of the Amazon that keep the biome standing and in which the communities that inhabit the region participate.

One hectare of an agroforestry system in the Amazon rainforest can generate a return of over $ 1,000 per year (about 875 euros at the current exchange rate), much higher than the gains between 100 and 200 dollars (87.5-175 euros) left by livestock and soybean crops, respectively, according to experts.

Main photo: Shutterstock

