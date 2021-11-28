In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although a good paper book will never go out of style, it is clear that carrying several books with us can be quite a complicated task if we are lovers of reading, so carrying an electronic book reader such as a Kindle is practically mandatory for our trips, but also for those free times that we spend, for example, in public transport.

And one of those gifts that may surprise for this Christmas are the Amazon Kindle, a latest version that can be found right now in a succulent offer and with which you can give a pleasant surprise to one of your family or friends.

And it is that the Kindle can be found right now at only 64.99 euros in Mediamarkt, a product reduced by no less than 27% and that you can receive at home in the next few hours by express parcel or even pick it up directly in a few hours at your nearest Mediamarkt store.

This e-book reader is the most affordable on Amazon. It weighs little and also now includes a highly demanded feature such as the backlit screen.

This Amazon Kindle at 64.99 euros in Mediamarkt has limited units, although you could also buy it in Amazon itself a little more expensive, at 69.99 euros, but it is likely that you will not receive it just in time for the first Christmas gifts.

Among the technical characteristics of this new Kindle, we highlight including integrated dimmable light that will allow you to read at any time of the day, regardless of the existence or not of natural light.

It is a reader who has a 167 dpi high contrast display where it looks like printed paper, without any reflections and even under sunlight. Also, if you are a Prime subscriber, you can have access to thousands of books.

Amazon offers a one-month trial of its Prime service completely free of charge. You can continue once the test is over or register freely.

You will be able to underline passages, look up definitions, translate words or even adjust the size of the text and all this without leaving the page you are on.

On the other hand, what makes these devices very special is that with a single charge it can last even up to several weeks, so you can completely forget about the charger for a good set of days.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.