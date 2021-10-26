Updated on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – 02:06

Hernndez de Cos dismantles the macro picture on which the Budgets are based and is clear: “We value the 2012 reform positively”

It was the first of the long series of appearances that in these days presidents of agencies, supervisors and secretaries of State are developing to analyze and reel off the project of General State Budgets (PGE) of 2022. And already in that initial appointment, the result for the government was catastrophic: neither the growth will be as expected nor the recovery is being so remarkable nor the income will be, most likely, the predicted ones.

The person responsible for dismantling the public accounts in such a direct way was, in addition, the Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernndez de Cos, that is, the person ultimately responsible for the most powerful research service in the country. But it is also that, in his subsequent intervention, he did not avoid referring to the labor reform in the middle of the internal confrontation of the Government before its possible repeal. And he was very clear about this as well: At the Banco de Espaa we have valued the labor reform of the year 12 very positively. That is, it should not be repealed and daring reforms should be made to tackle, for example, the problems of duality of contracts.

The beginning of the intervention of Hernndez de Cos already left few doubts from the beginning as to what is the assessment that the BdE makes of the accounts and, specifically, of the macroeconomic framework on which they are based. First I pointed out that recovery of activity is still clearly incomplete, and it showed that Spain has lagged behind Europe: The output level in the second quarter still presented a gap of 8.4 percentage points compared to that observed at the end of 2019. This gap was 2.5 percentage points in the second quarter. euro area.

He then went on to cite the points for which he advanced a significant downgrade of the growth forecasts for Spain. Namely: the historic cut of the National Institute of Statistics (INE); bottlenecks in industry; and the insufficiency of the supply of some goods and services to supply the demand has generated an increase in prices.

Hernndez de Cos did not offer specific figures, but did cite that the Consensus Forecasts panel of forecasts has lowered its growth estimate for this year to 5.5% and that the data for 2022 remains slightly above 6%. These numbers contrast and question the macro picture, according to which the rebound in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be 6.5% this year and up to 7% in 2022. And the revision of figures, moreover, is online with what hours later the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) pointed out. Its president, Cristina Herrero, announced in the same Budget Committee that the body is reducing until the same 5.5% its forecast for this year, and leaves it at 6.3% for next. In short, all of them very far from official forecasts.

These amendments, both by the Banco de Espaa and the Fiscal Authority, they did not and probably will not make the government change its discourse. The First Vice-President of the Government and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calvio, participated in the high-level forum Monitoring the recovery: beyond GDP, in which the Commissioner for Economic Affairs of the European Commission, Paolo Gentiloni, or the president of the European Commission were also present. Government, Pedro Sánchez, and limited himself to pointing out the need to develop indicators beyond GDP so that the potential growth of the countries can be properly valued.

Something more specific was his Secretary of State for Economy and Business Support, Gonzalo García de Andrs, who intervened in that same series of appearances in Congress to maintain that the Government’s forecasts, both for this year and for 2022, are solid and rigorous, reports Europa Press. When asked about the negative review of the Bank of Spain, he replied that the best way to make macroeconomic forecasts is not to be raising or lowering them in line with volatile elements, especially in the current context of the pandemic that has given rise to the rate of variations in lots of data that has never been seen.

García de Andrs also argued that the reactivation of the economy is going from less to more, being especially intense in the labor market with a level of affiliation that already exceeds that of 2019. However, what the person in charge of Economy did not mention is that in this recovery the hiring of the public sector has a lot of weight and that the private sector, as they have verified Funcas or the CEOE, still has a long way to go to return to the point prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

