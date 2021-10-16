10/16/2021 at 7:22 AM CEST

. / Las Vegas

The American Keith mitchell He completed a brilliant second round of the CJ Cup by delivering this Friday a signed card of 64 strokes and a cumulative of 126 (-18), which places him as the new leader of the tournament with five strokes of advantage over a group of four players. One day after equaling his career low of 62, Mitchell also maintained his big moment and earned himself the title favorite during the weekend’s competition.

Compatriot Jordan Spieth had eight birdies and an Eagle to counter some soft bogeys that gave him a record of 65 (-7) and was tied for second along with compatriot Harry Higgs (67, -5) and South Korean Seonghyeon Kim ( 63, -9), one of eight players from his country who will be in the second leg of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying next week. Joining them was Adam Scott, who had two eagles in his last five holes and played his last seven at 8 under for a 63.

Regarding the Spanish and Latin American participation, the veteran Sergio García did not have his best performance, but he signed a record of 70 strokes (-2), which gave him a cumulative 135 (-9), after having lost 15 positions and sharing the nineteenth place, the same as the Latin Americans, the Mexican Abraham Ancer (65, -8) and Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas (69, -3), while Colombian Sebastián Muñoz finished with an accumulated 136 (-8) after delivering a signed card of 67 (-5). The Mexican Carlos Ortíz accompanied Muñoz in the 28th place with a record of 65 (-7) and the same did the Chilean Joaquín Niemann (69, -3), who lost 13 points in the provisional classification. Argentine Emiliano Grillo, although he recovered 10 places, finished at number 55 after having a record of 68 strokes (-4) and an accumulated 140 (-4), which left him with no option to win during the weekend.