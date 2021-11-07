11/07/2021 at 17:23 CET

Pecco Bagnaia has prevailed in the GP of the Algarve ahead of Joan Mir in a great prize that he has had in the young man Pedro Acosta, debutant this season in the World Cup, as a great protagonist by being the second pilot in history who wins the title in his first year after Loris Capirossi in 1990.

1 / Pedro Acosta revolutionizes the World Cup

The 17-year-old from Murcia, debutant this season in the Moto3 World Championship, has revolutionized the category after becoming the second driver to win the title as a rookie after Loris Capirossi in 1990 in the 73-year history of the world championship. aggressive and determined, very intelligent And knowing how to manage the races like no one else, signing maneuvers of true genius, Pedro Acosta distils self-confidence on the bike everywhere and KTM knew how to read in advance the possibilities of this kid from Mazarrón who knocks on the door to become one of the greats. For now, he has deservedly earned his move to the intermediate category, which he will enter through the big door at the moment in which it has been decided that young people under 18 will have to wait to make their World Cup debut .

2 / The moment of Bagnaia and Ducati

Casey stoner, fourteen years after giving a first title to the Bologna motorcycles, he thinks that the second crown is not far for Ducati. Pecco Bagnaia’s fifth consecutive pole position has made him the best driver on this final stretch of the World Championship, winning three of the last five races and, automatically, make you a reference to take into account in 2022. The Italian, a disciple of Valentino Rossi, has been the only one who has stood up to Quartararo, but if regularity led to success for the Frenchman, his irregularity, especially between the Italian and Austrian Grand Prix, they headed for the runner-up. Ducati has proven to have a motorcycle to win –Their drivers have done it in six of the seventeen races-, condemning the constructors’ title and with Bagnaia growing to be a serious candidate in the future. The weapons to win are already in his hand.

3 / Márquez, in the Dragon Khan

The life of Marc Márquez she’s been riding a real roller coaster since she suffered the accident in Jerez last year. After a blank season, he has returned in 2021 with the illusion and willpower of a rookie. His progress has been significant, achieving three victories and gradually recovering the best feeling at the handlebars of his Honda. Marc’s progression from the Austrian race it has been remarkable and we all hope that he will be in a position to fight for the championship next year, although physically he still has room for improvement because he has not yet recovered all the strength in the joint. A fall training on the eve of the Portimao race, where he lost consciousness, prevented him from running in the Algarve, preventing to endorse its good level of the moment and certify the recovery.