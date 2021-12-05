12/05/2021 at 22:15 CET

Lewis hamilton and Max verstappen They arrive at the last appointment of the season, next Sunday in Abu Dhabi, tied on points and with many pending accounts to settle. Tension boiled over in the most controversial race at the premiere of the Saudi Arabian GP.

1 / The bad losing of Verstappen

Lewis hamilton He has achieved his eighth victory of the season in Arabia, the third in a row and has put the championship red hot with only one race left. The first race held in Jeddah has only highlighted not only the rivalry between Mercedes and Red Bull but the growing enmity between the English and Max verstappen, who has not been able to digest this new stumbling block. The Dutchman has accumulated several errors that have prevented him from winning, such as the failure in the last corner of the clock when he was on pole, a poor first start in the race, the controversial transfer of his position with Lewis slowing down on the straight, not lending themselves to the traditional photo of the podium and showing a huge evil to lose. I have defended him many times, as he seems to me a great driver, necessary for F1, but in Arabia he has not been lucky and he has lost his character.

2 / Hamilton comfortable in battle

Verstappen and Hamilton They will face next weekend at the spectacular Yas Marina circuit the last race of the season tied on points, in a heart-stopping final in which whoever finishes ahead of the other in the end will be the champion. If none of them finish, the race will be Max whoever inaugurates his record, as long as his rival does not add the fastest lap. It will undoubtedly be a weekend of strong emotions. Lewis, who has won the last three races and has already won five times in Abu Dhabi, is presented as the favorite despite his rival achieving victory in the last campaign. It is evident that Hamilton, who is fighting for an eighth title that will make him the most successful rider in history, feels comfortable in battle and controversy. He has brought his opponent to his ground and his experience is doing the rest.

3 / Mighty gentleman is Mr. Money

Saudi Arabia has made its Formula One debut with controversy. First, because of the limitations in terms of human rights that exist in a country that wants to open up to the world with sport, whether by organizing international soccer tournaments, the Dakar or now F1. Secondly, due to the safety limitations on the Jeddah street circuit, which is very fast, with little grip and few loopholes, which has led to various accidents and crashes against the walls throughout the weekend. One, honestly, wonders how the FIA ​​makes problems to license circuits like the one in Catalunya and then give the green light with tracks like the Saudi one, which was finished on the eve of the grand prix. I understand that business is business, but I would like to understand that in a sport with this risk, safety is first and foremost and that it is not free will depending on the size of each one’s career.