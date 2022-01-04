01/04/2022 at 07:31 CET

A. Cabanillas – M. Hernández

The PSOE faces the pre-campaign in Andalusia with doubts about the cohesion of their ranks. The threat that Susana Díaz will hinder the campaign of the current candidate for the Board, Juan Espadas, has put the party’s most important federation on alert, which this January will begin a round through the eight provinces to present its secretary general, to whom the Andalusian ex-president disputed the leadership in primaries.

The forecast is that the regional elections, which would play in December of this year, will be advanced. According to El Periódico de España, Juanma Moreno is still thinking about whether to convene them in June or October, and the challenge for Espadas until then will be to make himself known in the region. The socialist leader is still a great unknown among Andalusians, despite having been the mayor of Seville until last December 20, when he left the City Council -something that he had already decided but that rushed a few weeks- to become a senator by appointment autonomic.

The path, already complex in itself, may become even more complicated depending on how whoever was the secretary general of the PSOE-A was involved in the campaign until last June, when the party was broken into two blocks after the primaries. Espadas, who was the candidate endorsed by Pedro Sánchez’s executive, obtained 55% compared to Díaz, who achieved almost 40%. The attempts of the former mayor of Seville to rebuild the federation They have been substantiated in the integration of some Susanist cadres into their executive, although the litmus test for the armistice will be the weeks of the electoral campaign.

In the Andalusian PSOE warn of “real risk” What exists that Susana Díaz tries to torpedo Juan Espadas’ campaign, and they point out that the former president “rub my hands together” to see his rival fail. Bad results for the socialist candidate would give oxygen to the leader, who could see her positions strengthened internally.

Diaz still maintains a important control over the territorial apparatus in Andalusia, and if this sector of Andalusian socialism chose to put itself in profile or avoid supporting Espadas, it would have it even more difficult in a playing field where the PP starts with a wide advantage after having managed to govern the Junta.

In training consider It is essential that the public offices of the Andalusian PSOE overturn in the Swords campaign. Many of these positions were appointed by the management of Susana Díaz, which opens the door for them not to lend themselves to collaborate when mobilizing the organization.

In the Espadas environment they trust that this will not happen in the end, considering that many of these local leaders must row to obtain a good autonomic result that them strengthen ahead of municipal elections of the next year. “Some mayors risk continuity,” they recall. In any case, a coincidence of the regional and municipal appointment would have ensured even more these support for the new socialist leader.

In Andalusian socialism they hope that triumph the “party patriotism” and they remain expectant, aware that it is necessary to look “sideways” at the steps of the critical faction. Although they admit that “there are suspicions”, they believe that it is still too early to warn of the steps that the former baroness will take, and that these will depend on how the lists are configured -if they are inclusive, with their own quota for Díaz- and the development of the campaign. They assume that, if this boycott occurs, it will become evident as the electoral date approaches.

However, in recent weeks there have already been signs of tension between the two factions of the party with the arrival of Espadas to the Senate. Susana Díaz also landed in the institution after sealing peace with Ferraz, but her related they have not made it easy for him to disembark to the new Andalusian leader.

The intention of the former mayor of Seville was to go to the institution accompanied by his number two and Secretary of Organization, Noel Lopez. However, the refusal of the susanista senator Marisa Bustinduy to leave the minutes it forced the candidate to take office alone, depriving him of the company of his right hand a few months into his electoral contest.

Federal committee

The federal committee of the PSOE will meet this Friday, January 7, and will serve to kick off the socialist candidate, Luis Tudanca, to the February 13 elections in Castilla y León. However, socialist sources warn that the Andalusian leader will also have a leading role in this meeting, blended in nature, and will take advantage of to boost Espadas in the electoral race. The objective? Give him visibility and offer him public support from the party as a whole, waiting to see if the closed support is maintained as the weeks progress.

The elections Andalusian concern in Ferraz and La Moncloa because it is essential that the party is well oiled there so that later there is a good result in the general elections. The fear of a boycott of the susanistas is something that they also have very present, according to knowledgeable sources. For many of the people in Susana Díaz’s apparatus, Espadas may represent the end of their political career. In no case are they interested in its consolidation, but on the contrary, that an electoral bump ends it and Andalusian socialism is forced to seek a new replacement. Although this means going too fast, for some these are the accounts and in Madrid they are very conscious.

To the difficulty of Espadas to represent a new PSOE and promote a project when his party ruled three years ago and has done so uninterruptedly for four decades, is added the division from left to left of socialists in three lists: United We Can, the faction of Teresa Rodriguez and that of Íñigo Errejón. This further complicates a hypothetical sum of the progressive bloc, also burdened by a demobilization throughout Spain. Right now, after the victory of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid, the right is more mobilized.

MOBILIZE LEFT

Furthermore, although he governs alongside Citizens and with the parliamentary support of Vox, the Andalusian president has tried keep the far right away, not enter their debates or show complacency, precisely to don’t wake up left and get her out of the house in the next elections. In fact, as this newspaper published, it does not rule out joint lists with the orange formation so that their votes are not lost.

But progressives have been presented with an opportunity with the elections in Castilla y León. Although the PP maintains that Alfonso Fernández Manueco is a few seats away from the absolute majority, the reality is that the strength of Vox, which, from one seat can go to seven or eight, and the presentation of provincial lists of the Teruel Existe court, can pose a complication for Pablo’s party Married. The appointment of the 13F could serve only to replace Cs by Vox. With the doubt of whether those of Santiago Abascal will take advantage of it to demand their entry into the Government. A circumstance that, if confirmed, would be very bad for the PP. The ratification that Vox could be part of the Moreno or Casado cabinet can mobilize the left throughout the electoral cycle that Castilla y Léon opens.