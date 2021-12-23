12/23/2021 at 8:35 PM CET

Anderletch, one of Belgium’s historic teams, announced this Thursday that has received an injection of 42 million euros, in addition to restructuring its debt and its shareholders, to try to regain a leadership position in Belgian football.

The club announced in a statement that “the main shareholder, Marc coucke, cancels the debts of the club and also participates in the capital increase of 42 million euros in total “.

Coucke cancels 53 million of debt and reconverts 18 million in capital in the expansion, which will alleviate the losses of 63 million accumulated in the 2018-2020 period and in which the club president will also contribute Wouter Vandenhaute and the businessman Geert duyck, through the investment fund Mauvavie.

New shareholders are also added while others sell their titles in a restructuring that had been in the making for some time and that maintains Coucke as the entity’s largest shareholder.

“The consolidation of debts and the new capital of 42 million euros should allow RSC Anderlecht to return to being a healthy club,” adds the club’s statement, which states its intention to “regain the leadership position of Belgian football as soon as possible. “.

Beyond the financial oxygen cylinder, even more important given the loss of income that the closing of the stands will imply as of Sunday as part of the restrictions to stop the pandemic, Anderlecth is also going through a sweet sporting moment.

The Brussels club, a 1983 UEFA Cup winner who has not won a national title since 2017, is currently fourth in the league and has gone eight games without losing, with Vincent Kompany on the bench, a former Belgian and Manchester City international.