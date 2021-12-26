

Last Saturday, our Hispanic Federation was hosting an Immigrant Resource Fair in Queens. We were very excited about that activity at IS 230 Middle School on 34th Avenue, because we not only hoped to provide a wealth of information and contacts to immigrants, but we also intended to distribute food packages and vaccinate against COVID-19.

The enthusiasm was also due to the fact that shortly before, on the 15th, we had carried out a successful health and vaccination session against COVID-19 in Corona, Queens. But on Saturday the 18th we decided to cancel the fair and the vaccination. The reason? A notable increase in cases of infection with the Omicron strain or variant of the Coronavirus in our region. It was a painful but necessary decision.

The Omicron is potentially very dangerous because it is highly contagious, much more than the Delta and much more than the original COVID-19. Every day we learn something new about him, and nothing we learn is good. When in doubt, a saying goes, abstain.

We decided not to carry out this activity on Saturday because many unknown people of all ages and health conditions were going to gather there.

What all varieties of Covid-19 have in common is the way to prevent and combat them. The contagion is avoided through social distance, the use of masks and frequent hygiene measures. And vaccination.

Because another thing that the Omicron variant has in common with the other forms of Coronavirus is that it spreads very quickly among the population that is not vaccinated, while cases of people who become infected even though they are immunized are rare.

With 72% of Latinas and Latinos vaccinated in New York, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, our community ranks second behind New Yorkers of Asian descent, who are vaccinated at an admirable 99%. But it is necessary and urgent that more Hispanics receive the two doses and the booster. Possibilities to do so are not lacking. In addition to doctors’ offices and pharmacies, the COVID-19 vaccine is offered free of charge at many health facilities and posts throughout the state. And not just in New York, but in New Jersey as well.

For information or to make immunization appointments in New York State, you can visit www.ny.gov/vaccine or call 1-833-697-4829.

In New York City, visit www.vaccinefinder.nyc.gov or call (877) 829-4692.

And in New Jersey, they can get information at covid19.nj.gov/vaccine.

I say goodbye with good news: what we were able to do on Saturday the 18th at IS 230 middle school was distribute all the food that we had collected. At least we had that satisfaction.

To learn more about the Hispanic Federation, call our toll-free and bilingual line at (844) 432-9832, or visit www.hispanicfederation.org, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Have a Merry Christmas and see you next column!

Frankie Miranda is the president of the Hispanic Federation