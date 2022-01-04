Related news

The doctor Cesar Carballo It is one of the usual in television gatherings. The emergency physician at the Ramón y Cajal hospital in Madrid is already one of the most media professionals of the moment and fame, as we know, is a double-edged sword. While some follow everything he says in Íker Jiménez’s program, Cuatro or La Sexta, others are harshly criticizing him because, they consider, has become a “todologist” taking advantage of the pull of the pandemic.

Be that as it may, the second group, his haters, has not forgiven him even on New Year’s Eve. If his appearances in the media normally unleash a storm of comments, the congratulations that Dr. Carballo has shared on his social networks has not been less commented. Thousands of reactions have achieved that your message does not go unnoticed and has become the target of criticism and mockery.

“Happy holidays”, Carballo’s message began, wishing then that “this must be the year of our country” when it comes to fulfilling a series of purposes: “Beat the pandemic, get a national antiviral treatment and get a national sterilizing vaccine”, listed. Finally, he also sent a message to his critics, telling them that “whatever happens, and regardless of whoever it may be”, he is willing “to fight for what I consider fair and ethical”:

“For you”, Carballo finished his toast, accompanying his words with a photo in which he comes out brandishing a glass with a strange concoction inside and a blue rubber on the end. We know little or nothing about the liquid more than it looks like, among other things, a lemon sorbet or a piña colada, but the strange strip we have not taken long to identify: is a FreeLips, the doctor’s own invention that he sells in packs of four units for 10 euros.

It is a device that, according to Carballo, serves to prevent the spread of the virus because although “washing in the dishwasher at 60 degrees can kill most bacteria and viruses, the glass is manipulated before it reaches our lips and that simple contact can infect the surface and us by contacting our lips with the glass. ” The detail of the doctor using the advertising code protector in your own home It has not gone unnoticed by tweeters, who have been primed with him by dedicating comments like these:

You can see that you have a lot of lip covers that you haven’t sold.

I ask that you at least not practice as a professional again in your life. – Mr. Pe-pito 🇪🇦🇬🇧 (@ JoseLuisZorril2) December 31, 2021

And so, dear friends, it is how he gets a slice of the fear of COVID, something that he is already in charge of keeping alive by questioning the measures taken by the health authorities. https://t.co/KYo9a3SuZO – Alredius Maranis (@AlrediMara) January 1, 2022

I see you fucking bro, it must be the variant of the volcano, plus climate change and the rise in cpi, I don’t know Rick. pic.twitter.com/hHpZJiJ4A4 – Lenny Sison (@ lenny7david) January 1, 2022

This man with the Free Lips (great invention) reminds me of the photo of Fraga bathing in the swamp.

“Do you see it? This shit I made up is super useful. ” https://t.co/U3jfQ6iTwp – Doctor Fick (@DoctorFick_) January 1, 2022

Where are you, at a sperm donation clinic? – Kafiri (@ Kafiri14) December 31, 2021

By 2022 I ask YOU TO SHUT UP https://t.co/pFALKvGu1l – Alfonso ☕🥐 (@ springsteen_81) January 1, 2022

Doctor, be careful and watch that diet. pic.twitter.com/W2qG4j9wT3 – JRodríguez (@Rodriguez_Yuri) January 1, 2022

We connect live with the Afghanistan Public Television Teleshop. https://t.co/x5LGBVrMgf – Mr. V🖤 (@antonio_vgc) January 1, 2022

I hope the bargain ends for those who are taking advantage of the pandemic to gain notoriety and fill their pockets. – El Rojas🔻🔴🟡🟣🇪🇸 (@libre_pen_sador) December 31, 2021

Still life with hake.

Anonymous. 2021 https://t.co/x5LGBVrMgf – Mr. V🖤 (@antonio_vgc) January 1, 2022

How little confidence in the one who washes glasses, Caesar. – Regenta 🇪🇸 (@ Regenta13) January 1, 2022

There is a man in Spain who does everything,

There is a man who does everything in Spain. https://t.co/mLjVSGSWGd – el jotapé🤖🚀 (@jotape) January 1, 2022

But rest a little, Caesar, and let us rest … drink a little, it’s New Years Eve … and take that nasty thing out of the glass XD 🤣 – Dicenporahí #MascarillaEnLaCalleNO (@evciara) January 1, 2022

with the freelips in a glass from his own house, I shit on my fucking life https://t.co/WOWVSm6FDq – carliitos (@ carliitoos9_) January 1, 2022

Happy volcanologist year – Jaime (@jaime_sancheez) December 31, 2021

This should be the year you shut up and go back to your fucking job https://t.co/9Rnb1ZfUqv – Limoncete Alcalino (@Limoncius) December 31, 2021

Thanks for your wisdom, Cesar pic.twitter.com/71PDgtGPvs – Huguinho (@huguinhofdez) January 2, 2022

Use lip balm for glasses at home, oc. https://t.co/DmmnZzG6Th – cockle (@aflx_) January 1, 2022

Doctor Carballo, for his part, has avoided answering this time but his usual replies to haters would deserve a section of their own.

