Guillermo del Toro has made mythology and his vision of human violence and virtue a hallmark that he prints on all his films, including The Antlers, one of the most anticipated horror installments of the year.

The Mexican, who plans to premiere Nightmare Alley at the end of the year, participates as a producer in this feature film directed by Scott Cooper (Black Mass, 2015) and set in a rural area of ​​the United States threatened by a creature of indigenous folklore.

The Antlers is the first film to emerge from the production agreement Del Toro signed with Fox Searchlight Pictures after winning the Oscar for The Shape of Water (2017).

His plot is based on the short story The Quiet Boy, by Nick Antosca, about a teacher — played by Kerri Russell — in an Oregon elementary school obsessed with a seemingly helpless boy. A boy who actually hides a chilling connection to a mythological monster.

Although Cooper directed this work, the Mexican filmmaker was instrumental in developing the central concept of the plot: the “wendigo”, a deer-shaped creature that is part of the mythology of the native peoples of North America.

The supernatural and the human intersect in this horror feature film that uses the impact of the opioid addiction crisis in suburban America as a backdrop.

“The climate crisis, the drug addicted population, poverty and the treatment of indigenous people. We have wrapped all these issues in a horror movie, “Cooper said when he presented the project at the last Comic-Con.

During an interview with ., the director made this choice.

“I come from a very small town in Virginia, and I try not to forget those roots or the people there. They have very different lives than mine in Los Angeles and, sometimes, they are people who can be marginalized in society and have not had the luck that I had. That’s why I try to put those people at the center of my stories in general, ”he argued.

The protagonists of The Antlers are, in addition to the teacher played by Russell and the young Jeremy T. Thomas, actor Jesse Plemons (I’m Thinking of Ending Things), as a tremendously carefree sheriff, and Scott Haze, unrecognizable throughout the entire feature film.

The relationships established by the protagonists reflect the trauma, abuse, addiction and even apathy of a society that leaves a young man in a situation of abandonment and neglect and that his teacher wants to help without knowing the dangerous path he is taking.

Source: However