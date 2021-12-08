12/08/2021 at 20:50 CET

This Thursday the General Meeting of Shareholders of Espanyol will be held, which is not expected to be too hectic and economic losses will be assumed and controlled thanks to the injection of capital last June. In that sense, The APMAE (Associació de Petits i Mitjans Accionistes de l’Espanyol) has issued a statement signed by its president, Carles Bosch, where the club is asked to give “a leap forward”.

This is the full letter of the APMAE: Today, for Thursday December 9, is the General Meeting of Shareholders of RCD Espanyol de Barcelona. The most important day in the government of a Sports Limited Company. Even more so when the property, not the Espanyol, is almost entirely concentrated in a single person.

The APMAE will seek a debate on the model and strategic plan to be followed by Espanyol. Starting from the solid financial situation, one of the best in the history of Espanyol, we are faced with a historic opportunity.

Espanyol is a historic La Liga and First Division club, with a faithful social mass, rooted in the city of Barcelona where it was born and founded by Barcelonians, with one of the best quarries in Spain. Likewise, it has shown in its 121-year history a very important ability to overcome.

Now it is time to take advantage of this solid heritage and these historical foundations to take a BIG LEAP FORWARD. We believe that the objective of consolidating the club in the Top 8 of La Liga in the next 3 years is realistic and achievable.

To this end, President Chen and his Council they have to develop a growth project, based on the sports development of the First Squad, far beyond the consolidation in the First Division.

Sports results must be the key to economic growth (rights, sponsors, competitions). Even more, when thanks to the financial situation, Espanyol is not obliged to sell players to “cover holes & rdquor; and you can plan a growth project with buying and selling of players as a source rather than a necessity.

Growth also goes through greater social development, which must be articulated in 3 axes:

1) Women’s Soccer, a history like Espanyol has to take advantage of one of the growth levers of football as a sector and it is not admissible to be in the Second Division.

2) Support for social initiatives linked to Espanyolism: from the Sports Sections that the APMAE promoted, to agreements with communities, greater support for the Peñas, greater focus on young people, agreements with the University (where we were born 121 years ago). Likewise, reflect on how the fan and small shareholder can participate in a greater way in the governance of the club.

3) Infrastructure development, from the physical ones such as the Sports City and the digital development of the club, both at the Social Networks level and converting the RCDE Stadium into the first 2.0 stadium. Without forgetting sustainability, a modern stadium like the RCDE Stadium must be the first to be 100% Sustainable.

In the end, convert Espanyol at the Barcelona fashion club.

Today’s Shareholders’ Meeting must be the first step. Hopefully the project will be shared with us and what roadmap the Council is looking for to achieve this GREAT LEAP FORWARD. Leap that from the APMAE we see possible and we will help to develop.