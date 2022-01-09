2021 was very crazy, and it ended the same, because in the city of TexarkanaIn the state of Texas, a phenomenon occurred that impacted the population with thousands of dead animals falling from the sky.

On December 29, the residents of this city located on the northeast border of Texas with Arkansas, were warned of this event by the authorities.

“2021 is pulling out all the tricks … including the rain of fish,” local authorities wrote in a Facebook post. “And no, this is not a joke,” they clarified.

It should be noted that the authorities also explained the cause of the phenomenon arguing that the animals were possibly picked up by a waterspout.

“Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small aquatic animals such as frogs, crabs and small fish are swept away by waterspouts or air currents that occur on the surface of the earth. Then they rain at the same time as the rain. Although it is rare, it happens, as evidenced in various places in Texarkana today, “they noted.

Likewise, they asked the residents to send photos of what happened, so several witnesses immediately began to provide evidence of the fact by sharing videos and images on social networks.

In an interview with local media, a man assured that the event occurred around 4:30 p.m.

“There was a loud thunder and when we opened the door I looked outside and it was raining heavily and a fish fell to the ground and then I commented [a mi colega]: ‘It’s raining fish!’ He said, ‘No, they aren’t,’ and I replied, ‘No, they really are!’ And the fish fell here and everywhere, “he said.

Despite the fact that the authorities explained how the phenomenon happened, in an interview with Al Día Dallas, Brandon thorne, a NWS meteorologist in Shreveport, said that when people started calling saying fish were falling from the sky, the weather service eexamined the prevailing conditions in the area and looked for what could have caused the phenomenon.

He highlighted that a storm front moved through Texarkana Wednesday afternoon, but that no alerts were issued in this regard and that there was no indication that a waterspout had occurred in the region; so they are also puzzled.

