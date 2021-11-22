Related news

Since Politically Undesirable has seen the light, the book of Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, the popular deputy is leaving behind a trail of daily headlines that are not to the liking of the leadership of the PP, whom he has come to accuse of “trying to destroy” the president of the Community of Madrid and also of having bullied her. He has publicly disagreed with Pablo Casado and has admitted that he failed to comply with the mandate of his parliamentary group in the Constitutional Court vote.

With these wickers, it is not surprising that the media have regained their interest in Álvarez de Toledo, which has returned to the media scene through the big door and without mincing words, with nothing to lose, as the founder of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, has come to say about it. In fact, these days we have listened to the PP Deputy Secretary for Organization, Ana Beltrán, accusing her of “giving off hatred” against her fellow party members.

In his tour of radio and television, Álvarez de Toledo landed this Saturday in the program Frequently Asked Questions presented by Cristina Pui on TV3, the regional television of Catalonia, a space that takes place in Catalan. That is why before entering the matter, the popular wanted to reveal that they had offered him a earpiece to provide her with a translation, but she had declined.

“Among Spaniards there is no pinganillo”

“I have explained that I did not want a earpiece, I hope to understand practically everything you tell me, perhaps there is something that I don’t, but I would not use a earpiece because among Spaniards we do not use ear rings“, Álvarez de Toledo has expressed, arguing that using it would have been like” implying that we are foreigners or that Spanish is a foreign language in Catalonia. “

He continued his linguistic argument, pointing out that “Spanish is not only the common language that allows people – like you, like me, like all Catalans, like all Spaniards and even beyond Spain – to communicate with each other, but that in this case, in addition, It is the majority language of Catalonia and that is why I did not even want to use a earpiece“:

El pinganillo, foreigners and cordiality on TV3.

Last night @ FAQSTV3.pic.twitter.com / 1IIvnLZrJR – Cayetana Alvarez de Toledo (@cayetanaAT) November 21, 2021

Cayetana did not settle the issue there, but continued to delve into that “when we have a common language and we have the possibility of communicating more fluently in a common language, it is also a gesture of cordiality to use it”, some words that were taken as a zasca the program and that ended with a criticism of nationalisms: “It is true that nationalism has a difficult relationship with cordiality and it even becomes many times incompatible with cordiality, “he said.

The fragment of the TV3 interview quickly went viral on social networks, where she shared it herself to maximize its dissemination and also to ensure the applause of her followers, who have met her expectations. His tweet has garnered thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments as kind as these, starting with that of José Manuel Soto, a declared fan of Cayetana on other occasions:

Álvarez de Toledo cannot be denied that the promotion of his book is going well for him.

