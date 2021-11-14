Related news

The RAE defines the compliment as a “brief saying with which some quality of someone is weighed, especially the beauty of a woman”, but it should make it clear in what context we could be facing a compliment and in which we would be making a judgment that the other party He has not asked us about his physical appearance. It is not the same to say it to a close person than to a stranger, and it is not the same to spit it out in the privacy that at full cry in the street.

The latter is what women have suffered for too long: judgments of strangers who believe they have the right to praise or criticize your physique, violating them in their day to day. The last example in this sense we have to go to look for in the streets of Bilbao, where a driver called an 18-year-old girl “pretty” he came across. However, this time the answer that was found was not what he expected.

The video, which has gone viral on social networks during these days, shows what happened in the Ibarrekolanda neighborhood last Monday. The young woman responded to the man, letting him know that she had not liked it and he continued to scold her. A woman was passing by saw the scene and faced the driver, drawing the attention of other people who passed by, most of them women, who also reproached him for his attitude and asked him to leave.

“Do you think it’s normal?”

The man continued on the defensive while the woman repeated that “you don’t have to say anything to her. Has she asked you to tell her something, to give her your opinion? It will seem normal to you”, but he did not move from his place and He insisted on normalizing his behavior: “You have disrespected him. You are old enough not to go around telling the girls anything..

15:00 Monday.

It was neither night, nor was I alone, nor was I ‘provoking’, neither teaching, nor asking for it …….. pic.twitter.com/EtF6hR7QTw – maddigdh (@maddigdh) November 8, 2021

“But, so what?”, He kept saying, adding the macho tagline of “You can’t say anything, another girl would be happy and would even thank you. If a guy you like tells you, that would be fine”. The dissemination on social networks made the video reach the Bilbao Police, which has confirmed that it would transfer the material to the corresponding unit for review:

Good afternoon, we have moved the video to the appropriate unit for review.

All the best. – Bilbao Polizia (@Bilbao_Polizia) November 9, 2021

Hopefully these strong responses serve to eradicate these behaviors.

Follow the topics that interest you