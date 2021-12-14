In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the cheapest Apple watches is now even more so, and that is just before Christmas Amazon has made it a little cheaper, breaking its price record.

If practically all Apple products have something in common, it is that they are not cheap, they usually are not, unless offers appear that leave them well below their price. This is precisely what is happening right now with one of its most competitive products in terms of value for money, the Apple Watch SE.

Normally it costs less than 300 euros, but now you can get it for 269 euros, a bargain. It is the 40mm model in blue, which is precisely one of the most aesthetically attractive and surely one of the most demanded.

That Amazon sells it has its advantages, not only because of the magnificent after-sales service that this store offers, but also because of the delivery, which in this case is fast and arrive safely before christmas, something to keep in mind if what you think is to give this smart watch as a gift.

The new Apple smartwatch brings us a larger screen with an improved brightness that makes it possible to see everything more clearly. A touch keyboard has been added so you can type better and its bezel is much thinner for a more elegant finish.

Its features are excellent and there are many reasons why it is worth buying, such as that it has GPS and several of the world’s most accurate sensors of smartwatches, so it is ideal for athletes of all kinds, especially for runners.

Without a doubt there are other smart watches that are better, starting with Apple’s own high-end, the most recent ones, although if we look at the value for money, the Apple Watch SE begins to compete with other models that are a lot more affordable.

WatchOS is its main strength, the software, which will catch you if you are an Apple user with its interface, its options and its challenges, which make it a great watch for running, as we have already mentioned.

Arrive before Christmas whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, although if you are in a hurry, you should better sign up for the free trial month to speed up delivery.

It is precisely one of the most noted Prime benefits, express shipping in just 24 hours.

