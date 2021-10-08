In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 has already been put on sale and these are its final prices.

Following the launch of the new next-generation iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPad and iPad mini, it’s time for Apple to launch the new Apple Watch Series 7.

This was the latest launch of Apple’s September event. In addition, Apple has not provided technical characteristics or official prices until the moment of going on sale. It was usually put on sale at the same time, or within a few days of each other.

But the new Apple Watch Series 7 are now available, which will definitely replace the Series 6.

The new Apple smartwatch brings us a larger screen and with an improved brightness that makes it possible to see everything more clearly. A touch keyboard has been added so you can type better and its bezel is much thinner for a more elegant finish.

As in previous years, Apple has two sizes and two formats: with WiFi + GPS and with WiFi + 4G (in addition to 4G and Bluetooth).

In addition, to differentiate themselves from previous models, they are now available in different colors, such as clover green, abyss blue, star white and midnight gray.

Official Apple Watch Series 7 prices

The new Apple Watch Series 7 can now be purchased from the Apple website, but also on Amazon.

These are the prices for the version clover green.

41mm Apple Watch Series 7 with clover green aluminum case for 429 euros 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + 4G with clover green aluminum case for 529 euros 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with clover green aluminum case for 459 euros Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + 4G 45mm with clover green aluminum case for 559 euros

The aluminum box version with abyss blue color.

41mm Apple Watch Series 7 with abyss blue aluminum case for 429 euros 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + 4G with abyss blue aluminum case for 529 euros 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with abyss blue aluminum case for 459 euros Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + 4G 45mm with abyss blue aluminum case for 559 euros

As every year they also have a special version in PRODUCT (RED) that helps various causes, such as the fight against AIDS and COVID-19.

41mm Apple Watch Series 7 with red aluminum case for 429 euros 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + 4G with red aluminum case for 529 euros 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with red aluminum case for 459 euros Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + 45mm 4G with red aluminum case for 559 euros

For those who prefer a version in white, these are the options.

41mm Apple Watch Series 7 with star white aluminum case for 429 euros 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + 4G with star white aluminum case for 529 euros 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with star white aluminum case for 459 euros Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + 4G 45mm with star white aluminum case for 559 euros

Finally, with aluminum box midnight color, an intermediate between black and gray.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm with aluminum case midnight for 429 euros Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS + 4G with aluminum case midnight for 529 euros Apple Watch Series 7 45mm with aluminum case midnight for 459 euros Apple Watch Series 7 of 45mm GPS + 4G with aluminum case midnight for 559 euros

Other Apple Watch Series 7 models

Apple also other models of Apple Watch available, especially in materials different from their box.

These models are more difficult to find outside the Amazon website and above all they are more expensive models. Those with exclusive colored straps can be found in titanium and stainless steel.

