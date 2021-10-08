The watch is about to go out in pre-purchase and for this the Apple store has decided to symbolically pull its website. In a few hours we will finally know the official prices in Spain of the different versions of the watch.

After the presentation during the Apple Event, the Cupertino company left us totally blind regarding its smartwatch. Neither release date, nor prices or anything, only technical characteristics, and to buy it better for another day.

But that began the rumors, that if it was delayed until Christmas, that if it left the week of the event, that if it arrived in mid-October … well, this last one has been the leak that has hit the mark, because we already have the dates. .

The Apple Watch Series 7 will go on sale on October 15 in Spain and today, October 8, pre-purchases are open for those who want to secure their watch on launch day one.

As a detail, Apple has thrown away their stores, as we see with the American where they have put the message “You are coming … soon. Enjoy the extra sleep”, which makes sense since right now it is, at the latest, 5 o’clock. the morning, so it is not time to be shopping for smart watches.

This joke has also reached the Spanish (as you can see in this link), where they tell us to reserve for this weekend.

In Spain reserves are They will open at 2:00 p.m. through their website, and according to the latest information those who want to make sure the watch should reserve today, since it seems that the production is not going as well as it should.

The lack of components and with the chip factories totally collapsed, has meant that the units that Apple has been able to put on sale in this first run have not been as large as they would have liked, as it has happened with the iPhone 13.

These are the official prices that have been leaked hours before launchYes, they are in dollars, but they help us to get an idea of ​​what it will cost in Spain:

Apple watch Aluminum 7 Series with GPS (41mm) $ 399 Apple watch Series 7 of aluminum and with GPS (45mm) $ 429 Apple watch 7 series aluminum and with GPs + SIM (41mm) $ 499 Apple watch Series 7 of aluminum and with GPS + SIM (45mm) $ 529 Apple watch Series 7 of stainless steel and with GPS + SIM (41mm) $ 699 Apple watch Series 7 stainless steel and with GPS + SIM (45mm) $ 749

But let’s stay with the good news, in just four hours we will finally be able to know the exact prices that will have the new Apple smart watches in all their versions in our country.

Although it is speculated that they are continuous with what we saw with the Apple Watch Series 6 last year, it would not be surprising if the current situation of semiconductors raised the final price a bit.