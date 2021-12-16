12/16/2021 at 8:59 PM CET

Jose Vicente Rodriguez

More than 300 employees from Unicaja Banco have voluntarily offered to avail themselves of the conditions of the Employment Regulation File (ERE) in the first 24 hours that the term of assignment to it has been open, as explained by union sources. The ERE negotiated with the unions contemplates the output of 1,513 workers (15.6% of its workforce), although the bank has agreed that the figure may remain at a minimum of 1,314 if that quota of employees were reached voluntarily. Both the unions and the financial institution they trust that the ERE can be covered in its entirety with voluntary assignments, and these first 300 requests seem to point in that direction. In fact, it is believed that the number of requests could even exceed the 1,513 planned as a ceiling. In that case, Unicaja Banco will determine which workers are included in the ERE according to criteria that were agreed with the trade union centrals.

Workers who want to be included may request it until before next January 15. With the requests it receives, the bank will have a period of 30 calendar days from that moment to accept or reject each case. It will also be up to the entity to decide the specific expiration date of the contract of each affected worker, notifying at least 30 days in advance.

In the event that the secondments exceed the maximum number of affected persons collected by the ERE (in other banks this has happened and it is assumed that it will also happen in Unicaja) the entity will apply for the select an order of priority by descending age groups. In any case, it reserves the right to skip this rule at some point due to organizational needs if in some provinces there are more adhesions than the surplus detected.

The general term of execution of the ERE measures will be until December 31, 2024, as stated in the document. Voluntary adherence was the main argument of the trade union organizations when negotiating with the entity the process of collective dismissal, collective transfer and approval of working conditions, a maximum present in the agreement that was reached at dawn on December 3. December.

The agreement was reached between Unicaja Banco and the union sections of CCOO, UGT and CIC –Which includes SUMA-T, STC and SIBANK- and CSIF, which represented 76.92% of the members of the Negotiating Commission, on the last day of the formal negotiation period.

The Estimated cost of the ERE will be 368 million and will generate annual savings of 97 millionAs the bank explained to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), once the agreement is signed, are the unions.

CESICA was the only union that has rejected this agreement since – in his opinion – the voluntary nature of the extinctions or mobilities is not guaranteed and there are worse early retirements than in the 2018 agreement, among other issues.

Unicaja intends to close 395 offices and terminate almost 2,700 employees given that to the 1,513 dismissals contemplated in the ERE, some 1,200 early retirement, 730 who were on leave of absence at Liberbank and 437 from the former Unicaja Banco with whom an agreement has been reached.

This negotiation of the ERE has been carried out after the merger of Unicaja Banco and Liberbank, which led to the creation of the fifth bank in the country, with a current volume of assets close to 110,000 million, more than 4.5 million clients and approximately 1,400 offices.

Following the ERE agreement, Unicaja Banco presented this past December 10 in Malaga your Strategic Plan 2022-24 which has, among other financial objectives, reach at the end of the period a ROTE (return on tangible equity) higher than 8% and a capital generation of 1,500 million euros. The plan seeks to “promote business growth as profitable, sustainable entity with better digital capabilities together with other channels, with a profile with a low risk profile “.