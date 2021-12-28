12/28/2021 at 11:06 CET

Marc del rio

December the 28th It is a day when you have to read the information twice to confirm that it is real. The one with Innocent saints It is one of those special days marked on the calendar in which the most unlikely news can come true, although later, once known that they are pure fiction, they can arouse some anger or disappointment.

Something that could have happened first thing in the morning with the users of ‘Biwenger’, the mythical game in which players score points based on their performance in the weekend game. Users actively explore the market to reinforce their templates, and on the occasion of 28-D, this morning They have been able to find Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland or even Leo Messi to improve their teams. Something that when they have tried to do it, a message with the text “innocent, innocent” has appeared. These three footballers were not the only “transfers” available, since users could also bid on characters from ‘The Money Heist’ or from ‘The squid game’.

Gerard Piqué buys a radio to listen to Shakira 24 hours a day

The April Fools have also featured Barça itself or first-team players. It is the case of Gerard Piqué, of which we have known that has bought the radio ‘Rac105’ to be able to listen to Shakira 24 hours a day, as reported by the chain itself in a statement. From January 1, the program will feature songs by the Colombian artist, thus becoming the first singer to have a radio dedicated exclusively to her. In addition, the acquisition of the radio will mean the landing in the Catalan station of Ibai Llanos, who will do a night program with the Barça center-back, and Javier Cardenas, who will take over the weekend program to put the songs that the listener wants.

Cristiano Ronaldo offers himself to Barça

For its part, ‘CVBJ.biz’ has decided to bet on the offer of a player to join the Barça club. Is about Cristiano Ronaldo, who would be willing to join Barça in this transfer market. The information talks about the link between I hammered and Xavi so that contact with the Portuguese striker has taken place, as well as the good relationship between Jorge Mendes and Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany to speed up negotiations.

He would live in Messi’s house and would become ‘CR17’

The news goes further and even contributes what it would be Cristiano Ronaldo’s new home in Barcelona, neither more nor less than the house of a Leo Messi that he has agreed to rent it to him on the condition that he does not take any of his seven golden balls. On the Portuguese’s number, the newspaper has revealed that It will take the 17 that Luuk de Jong would leave, becoming ‘CR17’.

The imagination does not stop another year, and the ingenuity to try to find news that people can bite into is still active one more December 28.