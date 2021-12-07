The Alder Lake Intel have a core composition that we have only seen before in the mobile world, for that reason, many computer applications are getting messy when they have to work with these processors.

Until Intel announced its 12th generation, known as Alder Lake, the blue company had nothing that AMD processors could cope with. In this way, Intel returned to the ring after a few years in the shadows.

To be groundbreaking, the American company had to create an architecture never seen in the computer world: high performance cores and efficient cores.

Yes, you are right, this design is not new since we have been seeing it on smartphones and tablets for at least 8 years. But the reality is that this setup hadn’t been replicated in the PC world … until now.

This has made Intel’s 12th Gen processors can be very powerful and, at the same time, very efficient. According to the benchmarks that have been leaked, this design gives what it promises.

So where is the problem? Well, innovative solutions always have problems to function when the environment is not prepared for that innovation.

There are dozens of different Intel CPUs, each with a nomenclature. The numbers and letters indicate the power and generation of the CPU.

As far as we learned, up to 51 video games had problems with Alder Lake because, due to the two processor blocks, the DRM (Digital Rights Management) software it was thought that this was actually two computers, rather than a single computer with a novel CPU.

Fortunately, from Intel and Microsoft have worked to end this conflict, and after several patches they have managed to take the list of incompatible games from 51 titles to just 3: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Fernbus Simulator and Maden 22.

Intel and AMD have traditionally been rivals in the field of computers. However, in recent years Qualcomm has been positioning itself as a rival in new devices.

Intel says that The problem with these games can be solved by enabling Legacy Game Compatibility mode from the motherboard BIOS. In this way, the E cores (the low consumption ones) are blocked while we play and the DRM does not detect that there are two processors.

As it happened with AMD’s Ryzen at the time, whenever an architecture breaks with the established, users need months to see how Microsoft and the rest of the software catch up.