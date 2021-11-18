11/18/2021 at 3:36 PM CET

La Albiceleste is already planning how to get to the World Cup in good shape. And he will play four knockout games and four friendlies, one of them with Italy in the framework of a tribute to Diego Maradona. Lionel messi He could not play one of the two pending knockout dates to advance his physical recovery with his club, and take away the load of games and trips so that he reaches the World Cup in the best way possible.

The Argentine National Team achieved the goal of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup and closes a stellar 2021, in which it was also consecrated champion of the Copa América in Brazil, breaking the curse of 28 years without winning titles.

It was the best year of Lionel messi With his selection, and qualification for the World Cup allows him to finish the year more liberated and with the satisfaction of the objective achieved. Like him, the rest of his teammates have already joined the discipline of their clubs, but the coaching staff is already working on the preparation that will help the team reach the World Cup in the best way possible. And there will be a series of games that will allow the coach, Lionel scaloni define the list of 23 players who will represent the blue and white.

A special case is that of the captain Lionel messi. The 33-year-old footballer made a great effort to help his team qualify against Uruguay and Brazil. He arrived with muscle discomfort and a blow to one of his knees. And already thinking about the 2022 match schedule, Lionel scaloni He is evaluating giving him a break on one of the two knockout dates that will be played in January and February and March, so that he recovers and can fully play for his team; something he could not do because of the dizzying schedule of post-Covid playoffs in South America.

It will be the fifth World Cup for crack, his great illusion and that of all Argentines that he manages to win the World Cup. And the goal is for it to arrive in full. That is why the Consensual Selection with him and with PSG, the load of matches that Ten will have in 2022.

La Albiceleste has already defined some games that they will have to play in 2022 and that will serve for the Coaching Staff to shape the list of 23 players who will play the World Cup and to carry out the preparation for the World Cup event. There will be four qualifying games: two at the end of January and two at the end of February. And then there will be two FIFA dates before the World Cup that will start on November 21.

In the June break there is a confirmed match: Argentina will face Italy, a match in which the champions of the America’s Cup and the European Championship will meet, possibly at Wembley. That party will also serve to pay tribute to Diego Maradona.

Italy has not yet qualified for the World Cup, and will have to play the playoffs in March. It will be one of the few chances that the Albiceleste will have to face a European team before the World Cup. The coaching staff wants the national team to play against another power, and they are already working on looking for rivals, thinking above all about the teams they could face in Qatar.

The draw for the groups of the Qatar World Cup will be held on March 22, once the date of repechases concludes and all the classified teams are known. And it will take place within the framework of the 72nd FIFA Ordinary Congress in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Argentina’s Agenda until the Qatar World Cup

January 27: Chile away for Qualifiers.

February 1: Colombia at home for Qualifiers.

March 24: Venezuela at home for Qualifiers.

March 29 Ecuador as a visitor for Qualifying.

June friendly with Italy. There is one more game to define.

September: two World Cup friendlies.

November and December: Qatar World Cup

What will the raffle be like?

The format will be the same as in the last editions: four drums arranged according to the FIFA ranking at the time of the draw plus the host country, Qatar, among the top seeds. No country may cross another within the same drum, divided into eight groups.

Argentina is positioned sixth in the FIFA ranking, with 1739 points with a great difference with Spain, which is seventh with 1688, with which it is most likely that it will join pot one and be seeded.

If the draw were today, the seeds would be: Qatar (host), Belgium (1st), Brazil (2nd), France (3rd), England (4th), Italy (5th), Argentina (6th) and Spain (7th ).