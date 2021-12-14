Updated on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – 19:38

The Marches choose to sell at a loss after the change that the Government imposed in the presidency of the company

The president of the Royal Society, Jokin Aperribay

The Sapa group, the arms company of the president of the Royal Society, Jokin Aperribay, and his family, has entered the Indra group with 5% of the capital, as reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The Gipuzkoan company has acquired the bulk of the shares held by Corporacin Financiera Alba for 90.8 million euros and has become Indra’s second industrial shareholder, only behind the State, which it holds through Sepi, close to 20% .

With the entry of Sapa, the March family’s investment company left after 12 years in the company. At the moment, the Alba Financial Corporation maintains 3.2% of the capital, but now as a diminishing financial participation, because the decision of the Marches is to leave the Board of Directors. They have chosen to leave even though the sale caused them losses.

According to its statement to the CNMV, the sale to Sapa generates in the Alba Financial Corporation a handicap of 23 million. It has sold at 10.28 euros per share. The exit takes place after the stormy entry into the presidency of Indra of Marc murtra, a close to the Partit del Socialistes de Catalunya (PSC) that was imposed by the Government to relieve Fernado Abril-Martorell last May, despite the hostility of the majority of the board of directors.

For its part, the Sapa group enters with the authorization of the Government and asked Alba to sell it 5%, which the Marches have ended up accepting, although they had not put their participation up for sale in principle. It is usual that this financial corporation does not remain so many years in an investee, but it is more unusual for him to choose to sell handicapped.

The Gipuzkoan company orchestrates its entry through a derivatives agreement with Deutsche Bank. According to the CNMV, “Sapa has signed a derivative contract (collar agreement) with Deutsche Bank AG on the Shares for the purpose of financing their acquisition.”

The German bank, for its part, “in order to manage its exposure under the aforementioned collar agreement, will proceed to the sale of 7,879,036 Indra shares representing approximately 4.45% of its share capital in a process of accelerated placement aimed at institutional investors that will begin today, December 14, 2021 and may be closed at any time, after which the result of the same will be made public “.

