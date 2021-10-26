The television host Laura Bozzo managed to obtain a provisional suspension against an arrest warrant against her, for the alleged illegal sale of a property valued at more than 12 million pesos and that was in guarantee to pay a debt before the Administration Service Tax (SAT).

The Ninth District Court in Amparo de Toluca granted the suspension, which will be in effect until next Friday, October 29, under the condition that a guarantee of 2,600,000 pesos is paid, within five days after notification.

Laura Bozzo had already submitted applications for protection against the arrest warrant against her, before the judges of Toluca and Acapulco, who refused to process it, so on Thursday the Third Collegiate Criminal Court of the State of Mexico resolved the case was attended by the Ninth District Court in Amparo de Toluca.

The head of this court, Juan Miguel Ortiz Marmolejo, granted the suspension, considering that it is a crime that does not merit informal preventive detention, as well as the amount of the original matter is known.

“The effects of the concession are so that things remain in the state they are currently keeping and the complainant is not deprived of her personal freedom due to this crime, until the appropriate suspension is resolved,” it resolved Judge Ortiz Marmolejo.

As of this Monday and until next Friday, Laura Bozzo cannot be detained, until in a hearing the Judge decides whether to grant the definitive suspension, against the arrest warrant requested by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

In its resolution, the Amparo Judge indicated that the payment of the guarantee does not exempt Bozzo from guaranteeing the payment of the repair of the damage and other procedural obligations that may be contracted.

The presenter is indicted in the crime of unfaithful depository, it consists of the sale of a property located in the La Herradura Fraccionamiento, in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, which was seized by the SAT as a guarantee for the payment of a tax debt exceeding the 13 million pesos.

Laura Bozzo remained a fugitive from justice, since August of this year, when she received the order to present herself voluntarily to be interned in the Santiaguito state prison, in the State of Mexico.

Source: Excelsior