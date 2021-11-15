11/15/2021 at 3:22 PM CET

He has only been in office for ten days and has not played a game yet, but the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the Barcelona benchAfter a long negotiation with Al Sadd, the Barça bloodletting has aroused enthusiasm and stopped short as far as forecasts are concerned.

As the season with Koeman had progressed, Barça had been collapsing in the predictions. The transition with Sergi did not improve the Barça situation in terms of bettors’ confidence and the bleeding continued. With the arrival of Xavi that sinking has stopped short and that is already a lot, at least to breathe spirits and generate some optimism.

Xavi’s first objective: To regain confidence to be a Champions team

Although in Barcelona the term ‘transition’ does not exist and each campaign is sought to end with a title that increases the record, The truth is that it is always taken for granted that he will qualify to play the Champions League the following season.

But the reality is that Barcelona is ninth in the table and is six points away from being placed in the Top-4. According to Betfair’s forecasts, he has a 1.83 odds to finish in the top four in the League, which entitles him to play in the top European competition. Real Madrid (odds of 1.01 and 99%), Atlético de Madrid (odds of 1.14 and 87.7%), Sevilla (odds of 1.3 and 76.9%) and Real Sociedad (odds of 1.57 and 63.7%) improve the options of Barça that right now has the same probability of ending up obtaining a ticket for the next edition of the Champions League than of staying out of it (54.6%).

The collapse culé has braked in dry

The season began with Koeman and a quota of € 17.0 per euro bet, that is, 5.9% implicit probability, that Barcelona would win the Champions League. After losing to Bayern, it traded its European title at 23.0 (4.3%) to continue falling until reaching a very high share of 51.0 (2%). In these four months he had divided by three his options to win the ‘Sixth’, a collapse that with Xavi has stopped.

In the League things have been similar to what happened in the Champions League. At the dawn of the new season, Barça had a league title quota of 3.5, a probability of 28.6%, which with Koeman fell to 4.8% thanks to its 21.0 quota..

The arrival of Xavi has made it stabilize and maintain, waiting to see what happens in his debut against Espanyol where Betfair’s forecasts indicate the clear favoritism to which that of “a new coach, sure victory & rdquor;” will be fulfilled, since the quota for the triumph of culé in the derby is of 1.36 for the 8.0 of the victory perica.

Depay improves his candidacy for top scorer

The indefinite absence of Agüero, the long-term injury of Braithwaite or the lack of aim of Luuk de Jong have made Barça cling even more to Memphis Depay. The Dutchman has improved his chances of winning the league’s top scorer trophy, going from a odds of 12.0 (8.3%) in the last stage of Koeman, to the current one of 10.0 (10%) according to Betfair’s forecasts.

In fact there have been sorpasso Regarding his favoritism to the great trophy at the individual level of the Spanish competition, sneaking into the top-3 behind Benzema and Suárez. He surpasses other strikers such as Vinícius, Oyarzabal or De Tomás who have scored more goals than the Dutchman in the national championship and that is key for a Barça that needs to recover one of its great hallmarks, the goal.