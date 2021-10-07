10/07/2021 at 6:47 PM CEST

Jack Wilshere was considered for a few years as one of the greatest promises of English football and Arsenal. However, the passage of time and an ordeal in the form of injuries caused it to become another of the forgotten pearls of football, to such an extent that today, and with only 29 years old, Wilshere is still looking for equipment to continue his career.

Faced with this situation, one of its old clubs, the Arsenal, has allowed the former player ‘gunner’ and the English team to train at the London club’s facilities, as announced on their official Twitter account through the following ‘tweet’:

Hey, @JackWilshere 👋❤️ We’re helping Jack prepare and train for his next step, while he continues to do his coaching badges pic.twitter.com/KI41WlTNdx – Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 7, 2021

After ending his contract at Bournemouth last summer, the English player was free, and despite the fact that he was training with the Italian Como, from Serie C, he has not managed to settle down and find opportunities in any team. This situation has led Jack to make radical decisions, and that is also reported by Arsenal itself, the one that was international for England I would also be taking advantage of the coach courses.

Arteta, “happy to have Wilshere here”

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach, spoke on the matter for the club’s media and He was happy to have Wilshere at the Arsenal Sports City: “I’m happy to have Wilshere here, it’s part of our great story. We want to help you prepare physically and mentally for your next step. Everyone in the club agrees that the time is right to help you. You want to take the coach courses and we will provide you with the necessary help“.

Regarding the influence that the English player can have on his squad, the Spanish coach has ensured that can help the young people of the club a lot: “He has a lot of experience to share. He has had great success as a player. We all know the problems that injuries have caused him. I have been away for many years and he may question it, but we all love him,” said Arteta.