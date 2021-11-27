11/27/2021 at 4:53 PM CET

.

Fourteen autonomous communities are on alert for different phenomena and intensity due to the entry of the storm ‘Arwen’ this Saturday through the north of the Iberian Peninsula; three of them, Cantabria, Navarra and the Basque Country, are on maximum notice (red) for extreme risk of snowfall.

In addition, in Orange alert -lower intensity than the red one- due to significant risk of snowfall they are Aragon, Asturias, Castilla y León and La Rioja, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The storm named Arwen by the British meteorological service affects the peninsula with a cold front that has penetrated the Cantabrian coast early this Saturday; It will cross the peninsula from north to south, accentuating this episode of persistent snowfall and rainfall in the northern half of the peninsula.

The forecast is that snowfalls extend over much of the northern third of the peninsula, as well as other areas, mainly mountainous, in the northern half of the peninsula. The heaviest snowfalls are expected in the Cantabrian Mountains, northern Castilla y León, central and northern Navarra, the Basque Country and the western and central Pyrenees.

In many places the accumulation of snow can reach 25 centimeters from 700 meters.

This Saturday they are also on orange alert due to a significant risk of coastal phenomena Asturias and Cantabria, in addition to the Galician, Catalan and Basque coasts; in these the Aemet foresees waves of up to 6 meters.

Some of these communities -and others- are also on yellow notice, of lower risk due to different events.

Andalusia is due to coastal phenomena; Aragon by wind; Asturias due to rainfall; Balearic Islands by coastal phenomena; Cantabria due to rains; Catalonia due to snow and wind; Galicia for snow (mountains of Lugo and Ourense); Community of Madrid also snow; Murcia due to coastal phenomena; Community of Valencia due to wind and coastal phenomena; and Navarra and the Basque Country by rainfall.

The city of Melilla appears in yellow due to the risk of wind and coastal phenomena.