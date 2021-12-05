12/05/2021 at 4:41 PM CET

Vicente Moreno, Espanyol coach, regretted the defeat suffered at the Vallecas stadium against Rayo and acknowledged that “the assessment is negative” because they were not even able to score a point, although he admitted that they were “close” to scoring in the fort of the Madrid team.

Rayo Vallecano won with an own goal from Uruguayan center-back Leandro Cabrera in the 54th minute that leaves Espanyol without celebrating a victory as a visitor so far this season.

“The feedback is negative because we could not even add. Talking about justice or not in the results is difficult although in the final part we have had two very clear occasions but we have not been able to get it right, “Moreno said at a press conference.

“When there is a final part like this there are many factors that condition the game and in this case Rayo presents itself only with its performance, something that is not easy.We have been close because in the final part we have had those two actions that if we marked them they would have changed everything“, he pointed.

The Espanyol coach acknowledged that they are “annoyed” because they “wanted to beat Rayo and it couldn’t be.”

“You have to think about the next home game from now on and keep adding and returning to a positive dynamic. Today we have lacked in the first half to have a little more tranquility, to play closer to his goal, but there is an opponent in front that sometimes leaves you and sometimes not, “he commented.

Vicente Moreno also spoke of one of the last actions of the party, a lack of Oscar Valentín that unleashed a tangana of which Fran Mérida was expelled, who was on the Espanyol bench.

“Ceo who is the one who has done the least of those who were,” he said.