Asus has presented at CES 2022 the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a laptop with a flexible OLED screen, like that of some mobile phones, which wants to change the way of working with a laptop.

CES is a fair in which manufacturers show their novelties for the coming months, but it is also the framework in which we see conceptual products (which may or may not end up arriving) and others that will be a reality and that look like the future .

That is the case with the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a folding laptop with a 17 “flexible screen which is very similar to Lenovo’s X1 Fold, but with a somewhat more polished finish.

As the name suggests, it is a laptop that features a 17 ” OLED screen when fully unfolded. It has a total resolution of 2,560 x 1,920 pixels and the format is 4: 3.

The panel is tactile and we will be able to place the 17 Fold OLED on a surface as if it were a monitor to use it as an all-in-one device thanks to the built-in keyboard. It is a keyboard with a very small thickness that incorporates a touchpad.

This keyboard can be separated from the computer in this desktop mode, but we can also place it on top of one of the areas of the screen to use the computer as a more traditional laptop.

In that case, the screen splits and now has a diagonal of about 12.5 “with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,280 in 3: 2 format, like that of Microsoft’s Surface, being a very suitable aspect ratio to work, for example.

The keyboard is Bluetooth, has full-format keys, the touchpad seems quite large and it stays stuck thanks to a magnetic system when we want to use the equipment in traditional portable mode.

If you are concerned about the durability of the hinge, Asus claims that it resists up to 30,000 opening cycles and as far as connections are concerned, we have a port two Thunderbolt 4 ports for both data and charging and the 3.5 mm audio jack.

If we go inside we have up to 16 GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth (evidently) and the Intel Core i7-1250U processor. It is one of the latest Intel processors for ultraportable and will have to work with Windows 11 Pro.

Now all you have to do is get your hands on this revolutionary laptop and, above all, see how Windows 11 is doing with these flexible displays.