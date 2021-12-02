12/03/2021 at 00:07 CET

And fifty years later, the At. Mineiro won the Brasileirao again. From 1971, with the mythical Tel Santana on the bench and Dada Maravilha as a gunner, to 2021, with Cuca leading a team in which Hulk He is the top scorer in the league with 18 goals.

El Galo did not fail and took advantage of his first ‘match point’ to take the long-awaited title with a great game that will be remembered for years by the crooked fanatic from Atlético. In an absolutely crazy second half, with five goals, he came back from 2-0 and won 2-3 (with goals from Hulk and doublet of I said no), to a Bahia, in the relegation zone, who fights with all his might to avoid his fall to Serie B.

The attitude of struggle and never throwing in the towel before adversity has characterized At. Mineiro throughout the entire championship. This was the eighth game in which the team of Cuca raised an adverse result, there has been no one capable of signing size number of comebacks.

FIFTEEN MINUTES THAT WERE WORTH A BRAZILIAN

The match, and the championship, was decided in a quarter of an hour, which took place between minute 62 and 77 in which the five goals were scored. Bahia opened a 2-0 thanks to a header from central Luiz Otavio at the exit of a corner and a good play finished by the gunner Gilberto.

And there, . show began: with three goals in five minutes. First, Hulk transformed a very clear penalty, and, without letting the Bahian Tricolor react, I said no he made two goals in a row.

The traditional team from Belo Horizonte, which has dominated the tournament with authority, had two days left to confirm their triumph, with which they broke two years of dominance by Flamengo.

El Galo has based his title on the firepower of his ‘duo’ Hulk and Diego Costa, one of the most fearsome on the continent, and one of the best squads in the country, much more regular than those of its two great rivals, Flamengo and Palmeiras.