11/07/2021 at 22:58 CET

The At. Mineiro is a solvent leader who is walking by leaps and bounds towards a title that has resisted him for 50 years. El Galo defeated América (1-0, with both Guilherme Arana) in the Belo Horizonte classic and added his 12th consecutive victory at home. More than 60,000 torcedores were at the Mineirao stadium, representing a new record in Brazil since the public returned once the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be under control.

With eight days remaining to finish the championship, Cuca’s team maintains a ten-point advantage over Palmeiras, which, in another of the classics of the day. beat Santos (0-2), with goals from Rony and Raphael veiga.

The Verdao, who chained their fifth win in a row, has recovered sensations facing the final of the Copa Libertadores on the 27th against Flamengo, but it will not reach him for the league title. Al Peixe, on the other hand, will have to suffer to stay in Serie A: he is outside the relegation zone and in his favor is the fact that he only depends on his own results.

Flamengo, which is the third in contention, visits Chapecoense this Monday, which is already virtually down. The team of Renato Portaluppi, who has two games less, is 12 points behind the Galo, but his irregular march means that his chances of seeking his third title in a row are substantially reduced.

The team of the year in Brazil is the Galo, looking for a historic doublet. He has absolutely controlled the Brasileirao and is also classified for the final of the Copa do Brasil that he will play, in a double game, with Ath. Paranaense.