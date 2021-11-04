11/04/2021 at 13:38 CET

The At. Mineiro sweated blood to defeat Gremio (2-1) in a dramatic match played in front of 57,000 spectators (record of the year in Brazil) at the Mineirao stadium. It was an expected result that confirms the two antagonistic states that the contenders are experiencing: Galo reopens a 10-point lead (with only nine rounds left) over Palmeiras and is virtually champion; while the Tricolor gaucho deepens his drama, continues penultimate and has salvation at 7 points.

The team of Diego Costa and Hulk has already placed itself in countdown mode, approaching a title that has resisted the Galo for 50 years. On this occasion, he knew how to suffer before the momentum of the Guild, which sent two balls to the post in the first fifteen minutes with the Colombian Borja failing chances everywhere. And in hour H he imposed his superiority.

Matías Zaracho, taking advantage of a large attendance of Diego Costa, and the Chilean Eduardo Vargas, transforming a penalty in the second half, confirmed the victory against the maddened twisted Atletico. The goal of the Colombian, Jaminton Campaz, who signed a very good performance, was not enough for a Gremio that does not react and is approaching the abyss of Serie B for its second time in its history.

GOING FOR THE DOUBLE

The team that Cuca coaches faces the final stretch of the season in an unbeatable position to attack a historic double: The Brasileirao is very well on its way against a Palmeiras and a Flamengo who are already thinking about the final of the Libertadores on the 27th in Montevideo; and in the Copa do Brasil he will face the final against an Ath. Paranaense very irregular in the League but specialist in KO tournaments, which is also in the final of the Copa Sudamericana (where Red Bull Bragantino will be measured).

The Guild has no choice but to row against the current. On Saturday there is the classic Gre-Nal at the Beira-Rio stadium and his eternal rival, who is fighting to enter the Libertadores, and the crooked red, who will push from the stands, know they have a unique opportunity to sentence him.