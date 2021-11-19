11/19/2021 at 2:47 PM CET

Mathematicians say that At. Mineiro has a 98% chance of winning the Brasileirao 2021… the remaining 2% is from Flamengo, and Palmeiras keeps 0%. No one doubts that the Gaul will break a 50-year drought and win a hard-earned title.

The Belo Horizonte team is intractable and has entered countdown mode, to materialize the conquest of a championship that has dominated with great authority since its inception.

Only four games remain and Galo (with two games less) has an eight-point advantage over Flamengo (also with two games pending) and 13 over Palmeiras. While Cuca keep placing your best players, your colleagues, Renato Portaluppi, in Rio Negro, and Abel ferreira, in Verdao, they use the Brasileirao only as a test bed to prepare for the great final of the Libertadores, on Saturday 27. On the last day both entered with the reserves, which, in the case of Palmeiras, caused a great controversy since they lost the opportunity to put Sao Paulo in a very complicated position to stay in Serie A (those of Rogerio Ceni they took the derby 0-2).

It is the same scenario that will be repeated over the weekend. The Galo receives Juventude this Saturday with the desire to leave everything sentenced as soon as possible. It has been three games that he has not received a single goal and has been able to keep a clean sheet 15 times. At Mineirao he will once again be the one of the great occasions. Flamengo, meanwhile, visit Internacional, and Palmeiras visit Fortaleza.

Galo’s season, who will play the final of the Copa do Brasil with Ath. Paranense, is not perfect due to her slip in the semifinals of the Libertadores against Palmeiras… but it is undoubtedly the team of the year in Brazil. The conquest of a historic double is more than feasible.