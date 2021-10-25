10/25/2021 at 1:48 AM CEST

The At. Mineiro is more leader of the Brasileirao. And only a cataclysm of historical dimensions will take away a title that he has been searching for exactly 40 years. The weekend was the most positive for Galo’s interests: he won his match against Cuiabá (2-1), overcoming an initial 0-1 with goals from Jair and of Hulk (which with 11 goals equals Yuri Alberto as a striker in the competition) and saw how his greatest rival, Flamengo, lost the classic carioca against Fluminense (3-1).

The team that Cuca directs is the leader with an 11-point advantage (and one game less) over Fortaleza, which is the great surprise of the season and that on Saturday beat Ath Paranaense (3-0). At 13 points are Flamengo, which has two games pending, and Palmeiras, which this Monday will close the 28th matchday, hosting Sport Recife.

The double is a feasible goal for the Belo Horizonte team: they face the final stretch of Brasileirao in a privileged position and have both feet in the final of the Copa do Brasil after crushing Fortaleza (4-0) in the first leg .

THE FLAMENGO PULLS THE BRASILEIRAO

Renato Portaluppi’s team is paying for the fact of having three open fronts: on the 27th he disputes in Montevideo the final of the Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras; Wednesday has the return of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil against Ath. Paranaense in the Maracana (in the first leg they tied 2-2) and opts to link their third consecutive Brasileirao.

Flamengo, however, has complicated their league options a lot, since they have only added two points out of the last nine possible. The bump is evident. This day he received a blow, when he lost the Fla-Flu in Maracana, in a match where the very young shone John kennedy, a youth player from Tricolor, only 19 years old, who scored a double in his professional debut in a match of the highest.

Young John Kennedy was the hero in the Tri-color Triumph at the Fla-Flu

| Lucas Merçon / Fluminense

The Fluminense striker is a specialist in scoring Flamengo, since his goals at base were key to defeating the Rubronegros in the recent final of the Carioca U-20 Championship and, in 2019, in the Carioca U-17 Championship.

The defeat has very negative consequences for Renato Portaluppi’s team, since the Flamengo-At. Mineiro, next Saturday in Maracanã, will no longer be so important and loses its status as a ‘final’ of the Brasileirao.

For this meeting, the rubronegros will have the loss of the forward Pedro, who has been found to have a meniscus injury in his right knee and will undergo an arthroscopy this Monday. His participation in the final stretch of the season is in jeopardy.