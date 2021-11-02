11/03/2021 at 00:20 CET

In less than a week the Ath. Parananese has left Flamengo without two titles: on Wednesday he eliminated him in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, with a resounding 0-3 at Maracana, and now, with a goal in injury time, he forced a draw (2-2) with which the cariocas say goodbye to your options at the Brasileirao.

The double ration of encounters between Mengao and Furacao have ended up having classic components. And the tension overflowed in the changing room tunnel of the Arena da Baixada with insults and reproaches from the two delegations.

Flamengo was played a lot. On Saturday he broke a negative sequence of results and beat At. Mineiro, who is the leader, re-entering the fight for the title. And, before Ath. Paranaense, he was facing the first of the two games that he still has pending because of a crazy calendar.

Gabigol broke his nine-game scoring drought and opened 0-2 with a double. However, after the break, the team he leads Alberto Valentim He became the lord and master of the meeting: he cut distances with Kayzer, had a goal disallowed by the VAR and, in the 94th minute, in a bad start by Diego alves in a corner, Bissoli marked the final 2-2. Flamengo could have won, but a final shot of Gustavo Henrique crashed into the crossbar.

Renato Portaluppi’s team is in a very difficult situation as his latest setbacks have prevented him from depending on his own results. Now he’s going to tow. The At. Mineiro, who plays this Wednesday at home against a Gremio in the relegation zone, has a 7-point advantage over Palmeiras and 9 over Flamengo, who still have a pending match to play.