The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series! Time to celebrate with some official championship gear. Check out some of the new releases below.

After a long and grueling season, the Atlanta Braves have finished atop the mountain, defeating the Astros in the World Series.

For the Braves, it marks the first World Series win since 1995 and fourth overall. The ‘Team of the 90’s’ is hoping to become the ‘Team of the 2020’s.’

And with their roster, they just might be able to do it. But right now we’re here to celebrate an incredible season and an incredible championship. Despite dealing with injuries to star players, facing the stacked Dodgers in the NLCS and run-ins with COVID, Atlanta pulled it off.

Congratulations to the Braves! Now it’s time to gear up.

Atlanta Braves Nike 2021 World Series Champions Commish T-Shirt

Order at Fanatics for $ 36.99.

World Series Champions Bobbleheads

Is there possibly a better addition to the Braves fan cave than a hand-crafted, hand-painted, limited-edition bobblehead? Yeah, we didn’t think so.

There are 20+ players available, plus a special 10-inch MVP bobblehead and a special Blooper bobblehead.

Shop bobbleheads at FOCO.

BreakingT’s Atlanta Baseball Collection

Is there a better way to celebrate than with a timely, high quality, super comfy t-shirt? Nah. Use the code ATL30 for 30% off orders of $ 125 +.

Shop the Atlanta Baseball Collection at BreakingT.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champions Gift Box

This $ 95 value can be yours for just $ 80! Includes a New Era hat, Wincraft pennant, keystrap, can cooler, keychain, decal and flag.

Order at Fanatics for $ 79.99.

Atlanta Braves Holiday Novelties

Looks like you were all good this year, because Santa came early, bringing Atlanta a World Series title! FOCO has everything from scarves to ornaments to hats to stockings.

Shop holiday items at FOCO.

Atlanta Braves Fanatics Branded 2021 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Rock the same gear your favorite players are wearing.

Order at Fanatics for $ 39.99.

Atlanta Braves New Era 2021 World Series Champions 9FORTY Adjustable Hat

Order at Fanatics for $ 34.99.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champions Nike Celebration T-Shirt

Order at Fanatics for $ 36.99.

Atlanta Braves New Era 2021 World Series Parade 9FIFTY Snapback Hat

Order at Fanatics for $ 36.99.

Freddie Freeman Autographed World Series Baseball

Order at Fanatics for $ 49.99.

Atlanta Braves Columbia World Series Champions Full-Zip Windbreaker

Order at Fanatics for $ 79.99.

Atlanta Braves Nike World Series Champions Roster T-Shirt

Order at Fanatics for $ 41.99.

Atlanta World Series Champion Pins From FOCO

Shop collectible pin sets, starting at $ 20.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champions Hoodeez

Order at FOCO for $ 75.

Atlanta World Series Champions One Piece Pajama

Order at FOCO for $ 60.

Fanatics Authentic World Series Champions Framed 10 x 30 Panoramic w / Two Pieces of Game-Used Ball – Limited-Edition: 250

Order at Fanatics for $ 199.99.

Austin Riley World Series Champions Name & Number T-Shirt

Order at Fanatics for $ 44.99.

Fanatics Branded World Series Champions Pullover Hoodie

Order at Fanatics for $ 74.99.

Jorge Soler World Series MVP Bobblehead

Order at FOCUS $ 55.

Blooper World Series Champions Plushie

Order at Fanatics for $ 40.

Jorge Soler World Series MVP T-Shirt

Order at Fanatics for $ 37.99.

MLB World Series Game Used Dirt

Order at Fanatics for $ 79.99.

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication.