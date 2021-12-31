12/31/2021 at 10:53 CET

.

The ATP Cup will start this Saturday in Sydney without the presence of the Serbian Novak Djokovic (1) and Spanish Rafael Nadal (6), as well as with the participation of a half-hearted Russia after confirming the casualties of Andrey rublev, after his positive for Covid-19, and Aslan karatsev.

The Belgrade tennis player will not participate in the Australian Open preparatory team competition after announcing that he will continue his preseason in his native country; while Nadal He preferred not to sign up for the event held in Sydney to continue with his planned recovery plans before knowing his positive for covid after the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.

To these two casualties are added that of the Russians Rublev Y Karatsev, which leave the Russian team completely in command of Daniil Medvedev (2) and with little hope compared to teams of the stature of Germany, led by Alexander Zverev (3), or Italy, which will share group B with Russia.

However, the Russians will have a more accessible path than expected after the Austrian Dominic Thiem (15), who was one of the planned rivals in group B, announced his withdrawal from the Australian tour due to wrist problems from which he has not yet recovered.

The main rival of the Russian team, current champions, will be a strengthened Italy compared to last year since Matteo berrettini (7) will be accompanied by Jannik Sinner (10), one of the most prominent tennis players last season after making his debut with victory in the ATP Finals in the final stretch of the year.

Spain, meanwhile, went on to become the favorite of group A after the drop from world number one, given that the team led by Roberto Bautista (19) and Pablo Carreño (20) is the only team in group A that has two top-20s in its ranks.

Baptist Y Carreno they will be accompanied during the expedition in Sydney by their compatriots Albert Ramos, Pedro Martínez Y Alexander Davidovich, who could participate in doubles matches.

The other members of group A will be Serbia (Dusan Lajovic Y Filip Krajinovic), Chili (Cristian Garin, 17, and Alexander Tabilo) and Norway (Casper ruud, 8, and Viktor Durasovic).

The Spanish will kick off the competition on New Year’s Day at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney in a duel against Chile that will be made up of the individuals between Tab Y Carreno, in the first place, and Baptist Y Garin, after the end of the first clash, as well as for the doubles that have yet to be determined which players will play it.

Spain will face Norway in the second round (January 3) and Serbia in the third (January 5), and will have to win all the games since only one team will advance to the next round of the semifinals that will be played on 7 and 8 from January.

The captain of the Spanish team will be Daniel Gimeno-Traver, who will share the position of preparer of Roberto Bautistto next to Thomas Carbonell.

The favorite for the title, the Germany of Zverev, they will have to undergo a lot of hard work after they were featured after the draw in Group C alongside Canada (Felix Auger-Aliassime), Britain (Cameron Norrie) and the United States (Taylor fritz).

On the contrary, the modest group C will be made up of Greece, which has Stefanos Tsitsipas as the only top-100, Argentina, championed by Diego schwartzman, as well as with Poland and Georgia, which in the same way as the Hellenes only have one ATP-category tennis player as Hubert hurkacz (9) and Nikoloz Basilashvili (22), respectively.

Unlike the two previous editions, the current format will only award the champion of each group with the ticket of a semifinal that will face the champion of group A with that of group D, as well as the first classified of B and C.

The qualifying rounds will be made up of two individual matches that will face the second representatives of each country in first place and the first classified in second place, as well as a doubles match after the completion of the second individual point.

The first two editions featured the crowns of Serbia, after a narrow 2-1 victory over Spain, and Russia, who mercilessly dismantled Italy in the 2021 final with a severe 2-0. .

– ATP Cup Groups:

A: Serbia (Dusan Lajovic, 33), Norway (Casper Ruud, 8), Chile (Cristian Garín, 17) and Spain (Roberto Bautista, 19).

B: Russia (Daniil Medvedev, 2), Italy (Matteo Berrettini, 7), France (Ugo Humbert) and Australia (Alex De Miñaur, 34).

C: Germany (Alexander Zverev, 3), Canada (Felix Auger-Aliassime, 11), Great Britain (Cameron Norrie, 12) and the United States (Taylor Fritz, 23).

D: Greece (Stefanos Tsitsipas, 4), Poland (Hubert Hurkacz, 9), Argentina (Diego Schwartzman, 13) and Georgia (Nikoloz Basilashvili, 22).