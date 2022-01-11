The Professional Tennis Association (ATP) issued a statement highlighting its strong support for vaccination against COVID-19 after the saga of legal episodes that the first world qualifier Novak Djokovic (1) experienced after his arrival in Melbourne to play the Australian Open

“ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination of all players on the circuit, which we believe is essential for our sport in times of pandemic. This is based on scientific evidence and has health benefits, “he explained in the statement issued.

The Asociation demanded the need to improve communication and the application of regulations when granting visas to be able to enter Australia despite the fact that he stressed that he abides by the immigration policies imposed and that he understands the effort that Australians have made after having suffered the strictest confinements in the world.

“The ATP fully understands the sacrifices made by the people of Australia and the immigration policies imposed since the onset of the pandemic. But nevertheless, complications a player experienced upon arrival underscored the need for a clearer understanding, communication and application of the rules ”, wrote the sports body in the first paragraph.

The statement also explained that all the events that occurred since the Serbian’s visa was canceled upon his arrival in Melbourne until the judge accepted his appeal on Monday and therefore allowed him to stay in the country, have damaged all fronts. .

“Including Novak’s well-being and his preparation for the Australian Open. His medical exemption was made independently of the ATP, however we have been in contact with the Australian Tennis Federation to seek clarity in the process ”, argument.

The Serbian, who defends the ninth crown achieved on the banks of the Yarra River in the 2021 edition, it didn’t take long to add his first training session after uploading a photo as the clock approached midnight with his team on the Rod Laver Arena track.

