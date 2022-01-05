01/05/2022 at 10:18 CET

The free aggression suffered by an inspector of the Superior Headquarters of Police from Aragon inside a city bus of Saragossa during the past Fiestas del Pilar it was not a hate crime. This has just been pointed out by the magistrate who is investigating the case, who considers that the attacker, Bilal M., must sit on the bench as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injuries and another of an attack against agents of the authority.

The titular judge of the Court of Instruction number 6 of Zaragoza refuses to add the hatred that she had initially requested the lawyer of the SUP police union, María Pilar Sangorrín, with which he raised the request for a sentence of up to 12 years in prison. The lawyer from Jupol, Marco Antonio Navarro, he requests six years of deprivation of liberty. The Prosecutor’s Office has not yet presented its indictment.

The magistrate affirms that in the performance of Bilal M., a Moroccan who lived in Spain irregularly and who had in force an order prohibiting access to the Schengen Area agreed by the Norwegian authorities, hate crime is not observed. “An attack on the different is not observed as an expression of intolerance incompatible with coexistence,” he points out in a car in which he reflects that “absolutely all crimes of this nature would also involve the commission of a hate crime, that is, aggressors of the agents of the State Security Forces and Bodies, would express their hatred towards them by attacking them “. Furthermore, he adds that “the reality is different and is close to the total contempt that some citizens show towards any principle of authority regardless of who represents it at any time and circumstance “.

It concludes, by way of summary, that in the case there is not the slightest indication that the investigated acted moved by this type of feelings towards said group but, as has been said, by his conscious will to confront the principle of authority that in that moment represented that moment, giving him specific orders that he refused to comply with and perhaps also because of his clear intention to avoid a possible and imminent arrest.

Bilal M. will be tried for events dating back to 04:30 a.m. on October 17 of last year inside a city bus on line 32. There the two met. Then, according to the police investigation, the agent asked the defendant up to two times to use the mask, responding with expressions such as “go fuck yourself” or “fuck you.” Given this, the inspector took out his badge and professional card and asked him a third time to put on his mask. The reaction was aggressive, beginning to record with his mobile phone and shouting expressions such as: “Hit me, hit me now.”

Suddenly, he gained momentum from the bars of the bus next to him and unexpectedly gave the national policeman a strong kick to the chest that caused him to fall backwards on some seats that were behind. Unable to defend himself, he punched him several times in the face and then fled the scene. He was arrested in Alicante on October 25.As a result, he broke his meniscus, fractured his malar bone, caused facial trauma and a corneal ulcer.