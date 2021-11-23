11/23/2021 at 08:29 CET

LMG

Although he has no police record, only for foreigners, the young man who freely attacked a national policeman in an urban bus in Saragossa, I was under suspicion. Specifically by allegedly stealing luxury watches.

This is stated in the proceedings to which El Periódico de Aragón had access in which the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the National Police in Ibiza indicates as cities in which it could have acted, in addition to this Balearic island, that of Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marbella. They even highlight that he could be being investigated by the French police for robberies in Paris. In fact, in Norway it has an order prohibiting entry into the country.

This 29-year-old Moroccan young man, Bilal M., was a police target last summer. An anonymous call indicated that he and his alleged crony were on a flight to Ibiza and that their objective was to steal watches. Coincidentally, the night after landing on the island, a foreigner was robbed when he was dining with his wife. They had just taken away a Patek Philippe valued at 40,000 euros.

The complainants managed to identify Bilal M.’s friend, who had stayed in an Ibizan hostel. They immediately set up a surveillance device, after finding the accommodation of these two young people, being able to determine “that they did not live as tourists “. During the day they were in the room and went outside at night. They arrived on Thursday and on Sunday they left.

In parallel, the investigators saw that the police group specialized in luxury robberies in Marbella had located them in this Malaga town and in Puerto Banús.

Along with the crime of attack and injuries to the inspector of the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon, the investigating judge also charges him with a Document falsification crime because he possessed a Swiss passport and identity card. In the study of the documents used by Bilal M., several characteristics stand out that show that they are made ad hoc to evade judicial action. The researchers emphasize that the passport matches the original model with regard to its morphological characteristics such as format, dimensions and contour of the corners, but they note that the original support It is made of polycarbonate and not paper like the one the offender was wearing. But it is not the only divergence that Científica finds since the printing is done without the security systems of this type of documents such as watermarks. The National Police highlighted in that same report that on the day of his arrest he had these two documents with him and that it was coordinated with a vehicle that was going to come to pick him up at number 5 on Calle Arquitecto Guardiola in Alicante in which he was hiding. A luggage bag had been prepared with his personal belongings and clothes, so they do not hesitate to ensure “their clear intention to evade the action of Justice by all means at their disposal.” He is in provisional prison.