EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

Madrid

Updated Friday, November 26, 2021 – 01:55

The operators consider that this transfer has no legal route. The streaming giants complain that in years of conversations with the government about the norm, the issue has not been discussed

Gabriel Rufin, from ERC, and President Pedro Snchez..

The audiovisual business attends with bewilderment the prominence that in its next sectorial law have acquired the Government’s concessions to the nationalist parties to sign the approval of the General State Budgets (PGE). The minimum of 6% for Catalan, Galician or Basque required in the offer of the streaming services catalog is unfeasible according to the legal reports of the sector that EL MUNDO has accessed. “Either they have deceived ERC or this party has been deceived,” says a manager of one of the affected operators.

The new regulation is the transposition of the European audiovisual directive, some general obligations to which can be added those specified by each country. However, the legal services of the audiovisual sector are categorical in that National legislation would only be applicable to operators based in each country, not for those who have their headquarters in a different one, no matter how much they also serve in the nation of the day where it is legislated. The so-called country-of-origin principle, by which an operator abides by the law of the country of its main headquarters and not that of all the countries in which it is present, will therefore free Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video or Disney + to assume the commitment acquired by the Executive and ERC.

Gabriel Rufin, spokesman for the Republicans in Congress, managed to capitalize on this agreement on Tuesday by announcing it at a press conference in the Lower House, where he recognized the “media focus” of the audiovisual issue and showed his satisfaction for having fulfilled the promise that his party “was going to get quotas and incentives.” This Thursday, in fact, Congress approved an amendment to the PGE bill to allocate 10.5 million to audiovisual work in Catalan, Basque and Galician, following an agreement with ERC, Bildu and BNG.

The audiovisual law that currently governs, of 2010, does not mark any minimum of audiovisual content in co-official languages, as is the case of Catalan. AND nor had progress been made in that sense in the known drafts of the preliminary draft of the new law, one from the end of last year and another from July. A third text had been sent to the Council of State, which also did not allow for this obligation. Therefore, the agreement of the Government and ERC skips what had been agreed in this regard during the two public consultation processes for the elaboration of the norm, a compilation of opinions in which Netflix and other similar companies did intervene. “We cannot give an opinion or prosecute a matter on which we have no data,” they say from one of the North American streaming giants asked by this newspaper: “Of this 6% we have not been discussed with us when they have asked us for an opinion on the law. , and these conversations have lasted for years“.

Indeed, the European directive dates from November 2018 and in January 2019 the Government opened a period of public consultation, in which giants such as Netflix have participated. These will now be at the expense of the political pacts that serve to underpin the approval of the budgets of the current coalition government.

As explained by the economic Ministry led by Nadia Calvio, in the new audiovisual law there is an obligation to dedicate 30% of the catalog of on-demand services to works of European origin, a criterion that comes from Brussels and that it would not admit legal discussion. The Spanish regulation also foresees that 50% of this 30% (15%) is dedicated to films, series or documentaries in official languages ​​of the State. To satisfy nationalist requests, Spanish legislation would also establish that 40% of that 15% of the content presented (the aforementioned 6%) be dedicated to official languages ​​other than Spanish, as is the case of Catalan.

Six in Spanish, four in co-official language

This difficult-to-apply purpose would assume that in the company catalog as If Netflix offers 10 Spanish works, 6 will be included in Spanish and 4 in other languages ​​such as Catalan., Basque or Galician. This Californian giant, in particular, has a large production center in Tres Cantos (Madrid) and has one of its main markets in Latin America.

Given these circumstances, the legal sources consulted estimate that, if the law were introduced, this 6% would have a limited route in the event that the North American operators decided to prosecute the obligation. That s, private national operators such as on-demand services Movistar +, Vodafone TV, Orange TV, Filmin, Flixol, Atresplayer or Mitele They will have to fulfill this burden from now on, in addition to those they are already assuming.

In addition, the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA) must allocate 10% of the Film Protection Fund to produce in Catalan, Galician and Basque, which will inevitably reduce the share of impulse to cinema in the Spanish language. Rufin took it upon himself to announce it.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more