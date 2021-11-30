Updated on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – 13:45

The report highlights that the Bank’s Security Service, headed by Julio Corrochano, “did not request the services” to the corresponding area.

Retired Commissioner Jos Manuel Villarejo

The auditor PriceWaterHouse forcefully censures the BBVA for contracting with him Cenyt Group, property of the commissioner Jos Manuel Villarejo. In a recent report contributed to the Examining Court number 6 of the National High Court concludes that the financial institution “did not comply with internal procedures” and blamed the former head of company Security for this conduct, Julio Corrochano.

The report specifically refers to the “Purchasing Regulations” while stressing that the bank’s Security Service “did not request the services” to the corresponding area. So they only know that he transferred the “need to hire an Intelligence, Surveillance and Corporate Development service”. It should be remembered that National audience maintains as investigated at this time both the financial institution and a good part of its former leadership, starting with the former president Francisco Gonzalez, for hiring Villarejo for alleged espionage work against the group led by Sacyr and Luis del Rivero who tried to assault the entity with the support of the Government of Jos Luis Rodrguez Zapatero.

Likewise, the audit emphasizes that “it has not identified” that “supplier selection procedures and comparison of various offers were carried out”, limiting itself to hiring the Cenyt Group “without providing justification for said qualification”. Nor has it found, PriceWaterHouse points out, “award proposals or minutes of the Contracting Commission in which terms related to service offers from this provider would be reviewed and validated.” At the same time, it also highlights the lack of “purchase orders and / or contracts where the purchase requisition was assigned to the contract signed between the supplier and the entity.”

Therefore, the auditor blames the former head of BBVA Security for “not complying with internal procedures.” To be more exact, “the Code of Conduct of the BBVA Group in relation to the application of the criteria established within the entity regarding the acquisition of goods and services”.

In this line he clarifies that “Corrochano had the powers to contract all kinds of services that the BBVA Group required, but we must clarify that although this person could have a legal authorization to contract on behalf of BBVA, this does not exempt him from complying with the internal procedures of the entity “. In other words, “the Security area did not have the internal competencies to contract these services directly from said supplier without involving the Purchasing Department.” He also censures for the same arguments the former head of the bank’s commercial network in Spain.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more