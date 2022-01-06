The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year for the professional tennis circuit, will issue a collection of non-expendable tokens with iconic moments from this edition. In addition, he will host virtual events in the Decentraland metaverse.

The renowned competition, one of the four most important in the tennis world, will launch a collection of 6,776 non-fungible tokens, that will correspond to different moments that are lived during the 2022 edition of this appointment. Precisely, the winning shots that are given at certain points on the playing court in the 600 games played at the Rod Laver stadium will be represented in this digital format.

Thus, NFT holders will receive an airdrop with material from one of these plays, which will be taken from the technology used to assist the judges with the bounces of the ball on the court in each play of the games. If the shot is hit at a ‘championship point’, the NFT holder will also win a physical ball in a personalized packaging.

In addition, buyers will be presented with digital wearable items and Australian Open merchandise.

The official announcement was made this Thursday, from the official Twitter account of the Australian Open, a tournament held in Melbourne in the first weeks of each year. On the official platform, it is explained that each NFT has an assigned track location. If a winning shot lands on the place that corresponds to the token, the token will be automatically updated with the data of the match in real time.

The Australian Open presents an innovative approach to NFTs in the world of tennis. Source: ao.artball.io

The position on the track of each NFT will be defined when the tokens are created on the Ethereum blockchain, a fact that will take place on January 13. Each will be worth 0.067 ETH; According to the CriptoNoticias price index, the sum is equivalent to USD 231 at the close of this note.

Advertising

In parallel to these tokens, an event will be held in the Decentraland metaverse. This will take place simultaneously with the tennis tournament, which will start on January 17.

In the metaverse, special events will take place for fans, who can win various prizes there.

The virtual event will take place in the same summer atmosphere as the real tournament, detail the organizers, who have the support of the Run It Wild firm to carry it out. In addition, it is ensured that it will not be the last organized in the metaverse by the Australian Open, so more initiatives of this type can be expected in the future.